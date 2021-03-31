LATEST

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is afraid of needles, so Lu Dort held his hand as he took the Covid vaccine”: OKC Thunder’s young guns have an endearing moment together | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is afraid of needles, so Lu Dort held his hand as he took the Covid vaccine": OKC Thunder's young guns have an endearing moment together

NBA writer reveals an incredibly wholesome story about OKC Thunder’s young stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.

The OKC Thunder have officially started project rebuild. But while some other franchises have to start from the very bottom, this one already has some bright future stars to build around. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz there rank among the best young players in the NBA today.

The Thunder has made it clear that the players must bond with one another for chemistry purposes whenever they can. And it seems it has really started to show with the team’s aforementioned players.

NBA stars are finally starting to get the vaccine for COVID-19. And when it was Gilgeous-Alexander’s and Dort’s turn, fans of the league got a very cute story out of it.

Also Read: Nets superstar and Knicks superfan got into it on their Instagram DMs today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds onto Luguentz Dort’s hand while getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scared of needles. So, when he heard it was his turn to take the vaccine, his head may have just started spinning. He was accompanied by fellow star Luguentz Dort to the location.

And at the location a picture of the players getting the vaccine was revealed. And it is as heartwarming, as it is hilarious.

In the picture, you can clearly see the fear in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s eyes. It’s almost like he can’t find it in himself to look anywhere but the needle, while he clutches onto Luguentz Dort’s arm. And beside him, Lu seems to be suppressing a laugh as hard as possible. But, as is evident in the picture, he is unable to hide his smile.

It is almost guaranteed that there will be many in the NBA community that empathize with the player. But there are also sure to be many that will break out in ‘Awws’ when they here about the incident.

Also Read: Stephen Curry chips in with some encouragement for James Wiseman

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top