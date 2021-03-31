“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is afraid of needles, so Lu Dort held his hand as he took the Covid vaccine”: OKC Thunder’s young guns have an endearing moment together | The SportsRush

NBA writer reveals an incredibly wholesome story about OKC Thunder’s young stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.

The OKC Thunder have officially started project rebuild. But while some other franchises have to start from the very bottom, this one already has some bright future stars to build around. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz there rank among the best young players in the NBA today.

The Thunder has made it clear that the players must bond with one another for chemistry purposes whenever they can. And it seems it has really started to show with the team’s aforementioned players.

NBA stars are finally starting to get the vaccine for COVID-19. And when it was Gilgeous-Alexander’s and Dort’s turn, fans of the league got a very cute story out of it.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds onto Luguentz Dort’s hand while getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scared of needles. So, when he heard it was his turn to take the vaccine, his head may have just started spinning. He was accompanied by fellow star Luguentz Dort to the location.

And at the location a picture of the players getting the vaccine was revealed. And it is as heartwarming, as it is hilarious.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scared of needles, so Lu Dort held his hand while Shai got the vaccine. This is too wholesome. pic.twitter.com/EmAJi4ZZgu – Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 31, 2021

In the picture, you can clearly see the fear in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s eyes. It’s almost like he can’t find it in himself to look anywhere but the needle, while he clutches onto Luguentz Dort’s arm. And beside him, Lu seems to be suppressing a laugh as hard as possible. But, as is evident in the picture, he is unable to hide his smile.

It is almost guaranteed that there will be many in the NBA community that empathize with the player. But there are also sure to be many that will break out in ‘Awws’ when they here about the incident.

