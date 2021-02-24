LATEST

“Shake has to be kidding !!”: Kendrick Perkins reacts to Lakers veteran Shakeel O’Neill and makes a strange comparison to Nikola Jokic. sport

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins did not react well to discovering that Sheik compared Nikola Jokic to Pacers big man Rick Smuts.

Nikola Jokic is a wonderful season. He is putting up a career-best number, taking the Nuggets to 7th in the West. The Nuggets currently hold a 17–14 record.

They defeated the Portland Trailblazers 111-106 last night. Nikola Jokic led with 41 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal.

Read also: “This is Shaak Bhasha.com”: Nikola Jock interviews Lux veteran Shakeel O’Neill on popular demand in the post-TNT game.

The Joker has been leading the Nuggets throughout the season. So far, he has stolen 27 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Jock is putting all these numbers at high efficiency, as he is shooting 56.2% from the field and 40.8% from deep.

Kendrick Perkins can’t handle comparisons made by Shaquille O’Neill

Shakeel O’Neill is known as one of the best big men to play around the league. However, that reputation is shifting and turning into a blade with a mic. The Inside NBA on TNT host has made several controversial comments and statements in recent times.

In the 2018–19 season, Sheik compared Nikola Jokic to the great Rick Smuts of the Pacers. The 3-year-old comparison was pointed out by a user on Twitter, picked up by Kendrick Perkins. Perkins did not respond well to this. He hoped that Sheikh was joking when he compared.

Read also: “Joel Embiid made me shed tears with my game against Chicago”: Lakers veteran Shakeel O’Neill gave Sixers superstars tips to be this year’s MVP

Despite being a big man in the history of the Pacers, Rick Smuts cannot be placed on the same level as Nikola Jokic. Smuts was never a talented narrator like Jockey, nor did he have a habit of rebounding.

However, he had a similar shooting stroke and clever footwork in the post, which Shack drew comparisons to. The way Jokic is playing is making a strong case for being the MVP favorite this year.

