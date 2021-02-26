Shakeel O’Neill has made massive changes to criticize the likes of jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell: “You’re going to have a new point of view talking to me about these bums”. sport

Shaquille O’Neill has decided to change her attitude towards younger players, revealing yesterday that her mother’s role was,

The 2020-21 NBA season is about half that. With the All-Star break passing, a lot is reflected about this half. The Los Angeles Lakers are stuck in a rut after a hot start to the season. The Utah Jazz are abla with a league-best 26-6 record.

Also read: “LeBron James does not like to get into politics”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic accused the Lakers star of focusing on matters beyond his expertise

The season is still young, and there may be a lot of changes before it makes its way to the playoffs. The Wizards, after debuting with a league-worst record, are now 12th in the East and have won 6 of their 7 games.

The Celtics, after a hot start, are now under the .500 mark. The Mavericks are also under the .500 mark this season. The Brooklyn Nets sit on 8 game-winning streaks, most of which were without Kevin Durant playing.

“You’re going to take a new approach”: Shakeel O’Neill

Shakeel O’Neill has made a bang for the season. He has given a lot of hot looks, and most of them did not get along well with the players. Sheik did sarcasm at Rudy Gobert for his contract, and then Donovan Mitchell for not being a championship-caliber PG, and now they sit in the Western Conference.

Most of Sheikh’s statements are clearly objectionable, and something that the players are not very happy about. In last night’s episode of Inside NBA, Shake says that he is going to replace it now. He says that he will adopt a new approach:

“My mom pulled me aside last night and said ‘baby seems easy on young people,’ so you’re going to have a new point of view talking to me about these bums.”

“You’re going to have a new point of view talking to me about these bums.”@Sha He said that he’s going to start with he’s good (Via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/XDbpgJxFZl – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 26 February, 2021

Also read: “Utah Jazz have a 0% chance of winning NBA title”: Nick Wright to get out of his foul after LeBron James and his Lakers shock league leaders

It would be good to see a different side of Sheikh soon. His frequent ‘hot takes’ were significantly damaging the hall-of-famer’s reputation.