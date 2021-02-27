LATEST

“Shakeel O’Neill was the victim of an arson attempt”: A fire was detected in a Lakers Legends Crispy Cream store in Atlanta that was deliberately started. sport

A Crispy Kreme store owned by Shaquille O’Neal in Atlanta caught fire. It is suspected that this was an arson attempt.

Shaquille O’Neill was a major player in his era. He was a clever player who knew how to get the bucket. But after his retirement, Shack showed his wisdom at the business end by making a huge new price of $ 400 million.

Shaka is now known for his business mind and owns 17 Auntie Annie’s pretzel restaurants, 40 fitness centers, 150 car washes, several Las Vegas nightclubs and many more franchises. One of their proprietorships is the Krispy Kreme franchise in Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta.

Sadly, a fire broke out on February 10, which destroyed the former Lakers’ former franchise. Atlanta Fire Rescue on Friday revealed how the unfortunate information came to be. Sergeant Cortez Stafford confirmed in a statement that the fire was intentionally engulfed. she added:

“Investigators believe the fire was deliberately planted on the exterior of the building. The fire spread quickly to the interior of the structure causing catastrophic damage. “

