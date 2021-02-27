“Shakeel O’Neill was the victim of an arson attempt”: A fire was detected in a Lakers Legends Crispy Cream store in Atlanta that was deliberately started. sport

A Crispy Kreme store owned by Shaquille O’Neal in Atlanta caught fire. It is suspected that this was an arson attempt.

Shaquille O’Neill was a major player in his era. He was a clever player who knew how to get the bucket. But after his retirement, Shack showed his wisdom at the business end by making a huge new price of $ 400 million.

Shaka is now known for his business mind and owns 17 Auntie Annie’s pretzel restaurants, 40 fitness centers, 150 car washes, several Las Vegas nightclubs and many more franchises. One of their proprietorships is the Krispy Kreme franchise in Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta.

Sadly, a fire broke out on February 10, which destroyed the former Lakers’ former franchise. Atlanta Fire Rescue on Friday revealed how the unfortunate information came to be. Sergeant Cortez Stafford confirmed in a statement that the fire was intentionally engulfed. she added:

“Investigators believe the fire was deliberately planted on the exterior of the building. The fire spread quickly to the interior of the structure causing catastrophic damage. “

Investigators said the fire that destroyed the Atlanta Crispy Cram owned by Shakeel O’Neill was deliberately set. The city’s fire department is now offering a $ 10,000 reward to help identify the suspect, who was caught in the video.https://t.co/5yyeyB BankGq – New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) 27 February, 2021

‘We will be stronger than before’: Shakeel O’Neill promises to reopen store

Shakeel O’Neill has received accolades in the NBA fraternity for his successful business efforts after retirement. He initially bought the Crispy Cream Store in 2016 and became a spokesperson for the company.

In his Instagram post, Shaq committed to reopen the store and vowed that it would be stronger than before. He Said:

“Hope no one was injured. But we will be stronger than before.

Crispy Cream mentioned in a statement how determined they are to get the shop back on its feet. They said:

“We continue to work with the authorities to assess the damage and are uncertain at this point how long the shop will remain closed. But as stated earlier, we are determined to be better and sweeter than before! “

Information officers are offering a reward of $ 10,000 for arson arrests and sentencing. After knowing about the 7-foot-1 big man, he will be sure to give everything for the restoration of his donut chain.