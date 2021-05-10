Shakti 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Shakti 11th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Simran telling Rohan that his anger, his accusation on her, was limited till here. She says I have decided to divorce you. Rohan is shocked. Virat gets up shockingly. Simran says the relation which is not by heart, but due to a favour, which is for sympathy, tells that she don’t want to be in such a relation. She says you don’t need to worry about me or my daughter, as my daughter’s father has returned and I will marry him. Arjun hears and gets happy. Rohan throws his phone in anger.

Later Mahi looks at Soumya as she makes something in the kitchen. Later Virat calls Heer and asks what will you get by lying to me and asks what is the use of involving Veer ji. Virat asks her to talk to Veer ji. Heer says Veer ji said that he is fine and asks him not to lie. Virat says this means he didn’t tell you anything, tells that he don’t lie and worries for Simran and Veer ji’s relation, asks her to return for her Veer ji if not for him. Heer asks what do you think that I am robot to agree to your sayings. Virat says you knows well who are you to me, and tells that if she don’t come then he will come and take her. Heer ends the call and thinks she shall understand that she went away from him for his betterment and that’s why can’t return to his life, feels apologetic.

Soumya comes to Harman and says she made kada for him. He refuses to drink it. Soumya says this kada plays an important role in our love story. Harman drinks making faces. Soumya says your habit haven’t changed. Harman says you are also same and then tells that she has changed a lot and got more beautiful than before. She says you are in pain and talking worldly things. She asks him to lie down on the bed and applies lep on his back. He smiles as she applies it. Soumya asks why did you do this, why did you risk your life for me? He says I didn’t risk my life, but saved my life from danger. He says it is better to die rather than living with you. Soumya asks what you are saying and asks him to sleep. Harman says since I gained consciousness and when you refused to identify me, I felt like death. A fb is shown. Soumya says two lovers can have misunderstandings and fights, but love can never die. She says I was waiting for you. She talks about Heer and tells that she has many habits like you, and jumps in and out of the window like you. She says interestingly she calls me Gulabo like you. She never made me miss you. Harman asks really, did you really see my reflection in you? And that you don’t miss me. Soumya says no, I have spent the days due to her, you complete my identity, and says nobody can compensate that thing. He asks where is she? I want to meet Heer. Soumya says she is fighting her life’s fight and tells that she is with her. He looks at her and says he is looking at her and will compensate for the time, which he missed. He says he wants to spend time with her and his family. Soumya hopes DNA reports come soon. Harman says I am happy that you believe me, now everyone will believe me, until you are with me….nothing can happen to me. He says lets change the mood and asks her to dance with him. Soumya dances happily with him.

