Shakti 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update

The Episode starts with Mahi asking Harak Singh if Soumya was wrong and that DNA haven’t matched. Harak Singh says it is 100 percent matched. Preeto is taken back. Harak Singh gets emotional. Veeran says matched. Harak Singh says Soumya said right, this is our Harman. Mahi gets emotional now. Preeto gets teary eyes and checks the reports herself now. She cries and recalls their moments with him. Harak Singh recalls Harman telling his name to him. He recalls drinking with him and Harman asking him to do arm wrestling with him, their dance and hug. Music plays….Preeto recalls Harman telling that he has a mother like her, and father like Harak Singh, he has a family like them. Preeto recalls slapping him. She says I had said last night, that he is our son. Veeran says where is Harman and Soumya? He goes to check them. Mahi looks at the report and gets teary eyes. She recalls taunting him.

