Shakti 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Shakti fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Parmeet taking Heer contained in the room and locks the door. She then asks her to go away from their lives? She says till you go, Virat is not going to settle for Nayan? She says she don’t need her id to be uncovered infront of Kamini and Nayan, that she is a kinnar. Heer tells that after she left every little thing with the intention to not return, however you known as me again. A fb is proven, Parmeet asking Heer to return in Virat’s life. Fb ends. Heer tells that she desires to go, however Virat will not be letting her go. She says she is going to go very removed from right here. Parmeet says it is going to be higher for you, you shall go away when Virat goes for jogging subsequent morning. She asks her to exit of room, after someday. She goes out. Heer sits down within the room and cries, thinks she is not going to cease even when he stops her, as nothing is necessary to her than his happiness. She asks Mata Rani to present her power to fill hatred in Virat’s life. Harman seems at Soumya’s pic and thinks she have to be eager about him. Soumya units the eating desk and considering. Tu hello mera khuda performs…..Soumya thinks how did he find out about Harman ji and our moments. Harman says she don’t consider that I’m her Harman ji. Preeto comes there and finds Soumya misplaced and dropping the crockery. She asks what occurred? Soumya says nothing. Mahi asks whose name was it? Soumya says work associated. Mahi asks why did you go in a rush? Soumya asks did I ever ask you, the place you go or speak. She says I didn’t intervene in your life, and asks her to cease interfering in her life. Preeto asks them to cease preventing. Raavi asks Soumya to go away it. Preeto asks Soumya to go to her room and says she is going to ship her meals to her room.

Parmeet will get Virat and Nayan’s roka finished and offers the items to the latter. They take elders’ blessings after the roka.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan