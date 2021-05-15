Shakti 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Shakti 15th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Simran coming to Virat and says she needs to talk to him. Virat says even I want to talk to you. He takes her with him. Daljeet gets Angel’s call. He goes to room. Angel asks why you are not picking my call. Daljeet asks what to do, shall I pick call infront of everyone and say you hi. Angel asks him to come out of house and comes to pool side. He comes out and asks why did she come to the Police house, and says Police is searching you. Angel says I took all your blame on myself so that you can come out of jail. She says she wants to go tomorrow to foreign and asks about her passport. He says your passport will be made by tomorrow. She asks about Heer? Daljeet says he got Heer kidnapped from diamond garden, work is done. Angel laughs and asks him not to kill Heer. She says I will take Heer with me to foreign and then I will give her such a life that she will regret on her birth. She recalls doing Heer’s sanskar etc. She says I will kill Soumya, but before that I will kill her Harman ji, she shall know what is the result of enmity with me. Daljeet asks her to go else someone might see. Angel says ok, get my passport done. Daljeet says ok.

Some goons come to Harman and removes black cloth from over his head. They take off the cloth from his mouth. Harman warns them and asks them about Soumya. The goon tells that they will leave him after 2 days and asks him to stay silent till then. Harman looks angry. Virat is shocked to know that Preeto’s family is kept hostage, while Soumya is kidnapped and Harman is back. Virat says I am going there and tells that he is doubtful that Daljeet is with Angel. He says everything is connected, and shows Heer’s earring which is found in the diamond garden. He recalls Heer telling that she will meet them there. He says first I thought she is angry with me and that’s why didn’t meet me, but when I met Preeto, I got sure. He says it is not a coincidence. Simran says I will inform Rohan. Virat says no, tells that it can be dangerous for Heer. He says he is going to Preeto’s farmhouse and asks her to keep him updated about here. Simran says ok.

Angel looks at the clock and thinks Preeto haven’t come till now, it is 3 pm. She asks goons to bring Veeran and thinks to kill him. Harak Singh asks Veeran not to worry and asks Mahi to bring a cloth to tie on his bleeding leg. Mahi ties a cloth on his bleeding leg. The goons come there and take Veeran out forcibly. Harak Singh asks them to listen. He fights with them. They take Harak Singh and Mahi out. They push Veeran on the floor. Angel aims gun at Mahi. Harak Singh brushes off the goons’ and runs to Veeran, says nothing will happen to you. Angel asks goons to tie his hands. They tie Harak Singh’s hands. Angel acts like Veeran and asks if he is feeling pain.

