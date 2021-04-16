ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Shakti sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Soumya popping out of Harak Singh’s home and getting in her automobile. Mahi seems to be on. Virat involves his room and is about to see Heer, however Parmeet takes her exterior. She asks Heer to take cash, and says it’d get helpful to you. Heer says my love just isn’t saleable. She says I’ll go away and touches Parmeet’s ft. Parmeet seems to be on. Heer begins strolling. Tera Ishq Hai….performs…..She remembers their moments. She involves the bus stand and asks somebody the place is the way in which to bus stand? The man says that manner. Soumya goes from there within the automobile and appears out. Heer senses one thing and stops strolling. She turns to look again. Simply then Soumya will get a name and turns to attend the decision. Preeto is on name and asks the place are you? Soumya says she got here for work. Preeto asks her to return after work after which they are going to speak. Heer seems to be on, however doesn’t see Soumya. She faints and falls down on the highway. Shakti track performs…..Kamini and Nayan are going within the automobile and get down seeing somebody unconscious. They arrive to Heer and determine her. Nayan says that is Heer. Kamini says we will take her with us. Nayan asks Driver to make her sit within the automobile. Soumya’s driver is Harman and he seems to be at her. Tu hello mera khuda performs…. She comes out of the room and hears Kamini asking Nayan to drink wine, however the latter refusing. Kamini asks Nayan why is she performing, now the alliance is fastened. Nayan throws her dupatta and takes the wine. She says wow and drinks. Kamini says Parmeet is silly nonetheless and her son can be silly. She asks her to make Virat tie to her dupatta. Nayan tells that Virat is hers now, and the essential factor is that Heer is in our captivity. Heer thinks to tell Virat and rushes to go, however vase falls down alerting the mom daughter duo.

Soumya remains to be in automobile. She asks Harman to cease the automobile. Harman smiles.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan

