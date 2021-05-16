ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Shakti 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Preeto asking Angel if she has no humanity, atleast get him treated by the doctor. Angel asks where was your humanity, when Police had arrested me? Preeto asks what did Veeran do with you and asks her to surrender to the Police. Angel says you will die with my one shot, and all of you will become history. She says your son and daughter in law are with me and they will be dead with just my one sign. She sits to count the money. Virat comes to Harak Singh’s farmhouse and thinks he won’t let anything happen to Heer’s family. Veeran screams in pain. Angel says he will not let me count the money, take him away. She asks where is the goon standing there. Virat comes inside wearing goon’s clothes and covers his face with mask. Angel asks where did you go? Virat signs to bathroom. Angel says here work is not done, and you started your work. Harak Singh, Preeto and others look at him. Angel asks him to take Veeran inside. Virat controls his anger. He takes Veeran to the room. Angel asks other goons to be there. Virat along with other goons go out. He asks other goon to go out and says he will handle them. He comes to the room and closes the door.

Update Credit to: H Hasan

