Shakti 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Heer Makes Revelation

We are back with the written update of the Colors Tv serial named “Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”. The episode begins with the Parmeet as he gets amuse to see his son Virat. Sant also hugs him after seeing him. Virat asks everyone that there is nothing to worry about as he is perfectly fine. Sant questions him about Heer. Does Veer say he doesn’t know who is Heer? Parmeet wonders what is he saying. Virat says everything is fine. He just wants to go away from here. He adds He won’t recognize her even if she will be in front of him.
Preeto scolds Mahi for not letting Heer come to the house. Mahi says to her that Heer never listens to her, she always listens to Saumya. Preeto says to her that you will be always jealous of Saumya and will always behave rudely with Heer. Saumya comes to Preeto and makes her stand in front of Matarani and says she believes that she will not anything go wrong with Heer. But Preeto gets stress for Heer. Preeta says to Preeto that Heer is an intelligent girl that is why she tells them that she is fine. She assures Preeto that he will definitely search for her.
She says if Viraat and Heer’s fate are written together then no one can stop them from coming together. On the other hand, Heer manages her job and a place to stay. They put a condition in front of her to give her a job. Preeto handovers Saumya all details of Heer. She leaves to go to the Police Station. Her auto breaks down in the middle. She stops Jeet to give her a lift. He says to her that she has no problem going with him. She goes with him. The receptionist shows the place to Heer where she is going to stay.
Heer asks about the condition. He informs her she has to work in his organization for two years. Heer says she is ready to accept all his terms and conditions. Jeet leaves her outside of the police station. Jeet tries to shoot Saumya many times but fails. Sant meets Saumya while Jeet again tries to shoot her but she bent down. Sant notices Jeet. Watch the full episode of “Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” on Colors at 8 PM. Stay Tune With Us Getindianews.com