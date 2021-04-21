Shakti 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Shakti twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Soumya thanking Harman and asks him to go. Harman says I can’t go, I’ll get certain that the newborn is okay after which solely I’ll go. Physician checks Simran and calls them to satisfy her. Soumya involves the room and asks concerning the child woman. Physician says each mom and daughter are wonderful. Harman prays for his home little child’s happiness. Rohan, Harak Singh and Preeto rush residence. Harman hides and remembers Preeto asking who’s he? Pandit ji acts as he’s feeling unwell and tells Parmeet that he has to go. He returns the cash and sweets to her and says he has to go. Virat comes residence and sees Pandit ji working away. Heer additionally comes there. Parmeet and Kamini attempt to cease Pandit ji. Virat remembers Heer’s phrases and thinks if Maa involves know that you simply did this, then she’s going to behave badly with you and I can’t bear it. even if you happen to do dangerous with me. He asks Parmeet to inform what does she need? Parmeet says I would like Nayan and also you to get married quickly and the happiness shall enter residence. Virat says the engagement will occur after 2 days, with out Pandit and mahurat. Kamini and Nayan smiles.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan