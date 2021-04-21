ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Shakti twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Soumya thanking Harman and asks him to go. Harman says I can’t go, I’ll get certain that the newborn is okay after which solely I’ll go. Physician checks Simran and calls them to satisfy her. Soumya involves the room and asks concerning the child woman. Physician says each mom and daughter are wonderful. Harman prays for his home little child’s happiness. Rohan, Harak Singh and Preeto rush residence. Harman hides and remembers Preeto asking who’s he? Pandit ji acts as he’s feeling unwell and tells Parmeet that he has to go. He returns the cash and sweets to her and says he has to go. Virat comes residence and sees Pandit ji working away. Heer additionally comes there. Parmeet and Kamini attempt to cease Pandit ji. Virat remembers Heer’s phrases and thinks if Maa involves know that you simply did this, then she’s going to behave badly with you and I can’t bear it. even if you happen to do dangerous with me. He asks Parmeet to inform what does she need? Parmeet says I would like Nayan and also you to get married quickly and the happiness shall enter residence. Virat says the engagement will occur after 2 days, with out Pandit and mahurat. Kamini and Nayan smiles.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan

I began writing as a passion. It become a fledged out profession happily. I really like studying novels and inventive arts. I am very dedicated and provides my greatest to my work.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
41
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
39
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
36
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top