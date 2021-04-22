Shakti 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Shakti twenty third April 2021 Episode begins with Soumya strolling on the street. Harman comes there and asks her to come back with him. Soumya asks him to not name her Gulabo and refuses to go along with him. Harman says all Punjab is aware of Harman to be cussed and says for those who get cussed now then I’ll get cussed in night time, throughout dinner. Soumya angrily sits within the automotive. Harman finds her saree nook/pallu caught and frees it. Tera Ishq Hai performs….He opens the automotive door and is about to assist her, however Soumya takes her Pallu again. He drives off and takes her someplace. She will get down and thinks the place did he go? Harman brings juice and asks her to drink it to settle down her thoughts.

She asks the place are we going? Harman says we’re going to meet Dr. Verma, who has handled me. Soumya refuses to consider him. Harman says this physician handled me for a few years and has all my information. Soumya says okay, come. They attain Dr. Verma’s home. Harman knocks on the door and rings the bell. Soumya tells him that it appears his eyes aren’t working. She indicators him on the lock. He seems to be on the lock and says Dr. Verma don’t exit. He calls him and finds his telephone to be switched off. Soumya asks him to not lie many times. Harman asks somebody about Dr. Verma. The man tells that Dr. Verma died 15 days again and his loss of life information got here within the newspapers too. Soumya says you introduced me right here to show your lie into actuality, however this will’t occur.

Harman says Dr. Verma had handled me in actuality. Soumya says what sort of therapy and tells that her Harman ji by no means lied to her. She is about to go, he pulls her nearer to him. They have a look at one another and have an eye fixed lock. Harman says I can’t consider that I’ve to proof many occasions. He says Dr. Verma is just not alive, however my information could be secure in the home. He goes inside Dr. Verma’s home by means of the window and searches for his proofs, however couldn’t discover something. He comes out. Soumya asks the place is the recordsdata, information and asks him to not say that Physician’s son has burnt the recordsdata with the physician’s physique.

Harman says I’m telling the reality. Soumya asks if he needs cash and says Papa ji offers you, however avoid my household. She says you’ll know solely little reality about Harman ji and may’t know the depth of our relation and the sensation. She tells that Harman ji is just not together with her, however nonetheless she feels the emotions to be with him. She tells that their relation was very robust and Harman by no means left her alone. Harman says you aren’t alone. Soumya says I used to be listening to your nonsense as you helped Simran. She says cease following me, else I’ll handover you to the Police. She walks away from there and thinks there isn’t any sign in cell, relations have to be frightened.

Harman comes there and asks her to sit down within the automotive. Soumya asks him to not comply with her and says if she don’t get cab then she will go by stroll. She begins strolling, her leg will get twisted and he or she falls. Harman runs and holds her in his embrace. Tune performs Tu hello mera khuda….Soumya asks him to not contact her. Harman says Gulabo/Soumya you’re getting cussed day-to-day and lifts her in his arms. Soumya says she’s going to go by stroll. She will get indignant at him. He takes her to the automotive and says you aren’t believing that I’m Harman, now I cannot make you consider. He says the folks taking assist is just not massive or small. He stops the automotive seeing somebody. He thanks the man for telling that the best way is closed. Soumya calls Preeto and informs her concerning the landslide.

Preeto asks her to go to their farmhouse. She says transformer is just not working right here, in order that they will even come there as soon as the best way is open. Soumya ends the decision and asks Harman to take her to their farmhouse and says she’s going to inform the best way. Harman says it’s my farmhouse and I understand how. He takes her to the farm hous and calls Servant. She asks Harman to go from there. Harman says your title is just not written on this street, I might be right here till watchman comes right here.

