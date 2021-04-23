Shakti 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Harman tries to make Soumya identify his feeling – TMT Updates

Shakti twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Soumya sitting within the farm home and finds Harman nonetheless there. She says you might be such a cussed man. Harman checks for the keys beneath the pot and asks if the relations don’t maintain the keys right here. Soumya thinks when did this imposter discover out about this factor. Harman says when did Harman Singh cease if he doesn’t get the keys? He comes close to her and smiles. Soumya is shocked and strikes again. He takes hair pin from her hair. Tu hello mera khuda performs…..He opens the farmhouse lock with the hair pin. Soumya says you is aware of to open the lock. Harman asks her to name him thief, together with imposter, says lets sit inside. Soumya goes inside and sits. She misses Heer and thinks she used to roam and run in the home. Harman brings water and asks her to maintain her pained foot within the water. Soumya says it’s chilly water. Harman asks her to therapeutic massage her foot with oil and says each time Harak Singh had the again ache, Preeto used to therapeutic massage him with this oil. Soumya is shocked. He asks her to drink kada, as somebody mentioned that every one pains go by consuming kada. He says he’s feeling hungry and goes to convey one thing from kitchen.

Soumya takes out her foot from the water. Harman comes again and gives to use ointment to her foot. She hesitates, however he insists. He lastly applies ointment to her foot. Tera Ishq Hai Meri Ibadat performs…..He smiles and appears at her. Soumya says it’s accomplished, sufficient. He retains her toes on the pillow. He says he is aware of that she is hungry and asks her to have maggi. She refuses. Harman says I knew you’ll not eat, and that’s why I didn’t make for you. He eats maggi and retains the bowl. He says he’ll exit and see if the watchman got here. Soumya will get up and wears her sandals. She goes to the kitchen and appears right here and there, thinks there may be nothing to eat. She finds his letter, asking her to not waste her power in looking out meals, no matter it’s, it is just accessible. She finds Maggi within the Kadai and eats it. She coughs. He offers her water. She takes water and drinks, realizes he gave her. Harman says in case you wished, you might have sit and eat, I don’t snatch anybody’s meals. Soumya says you’ve gotten helped me, now I’m superb and had eat. She asks him to go. Harman says you might be exhibiting me perspective. Soumya says I’m simply exhibiting you perspective, else I’m very dangerous.

She hears the noise and holds his hand being scared. He thinks who may very well be there and sees her holding his hand. Tu hello mera khuda performs…..She turns her face, He asks her to be there, and says he’ll go and verify there. Soumya says even I’ll come. He asks her to not argue and goes out. Soumya eats maggi once more, simply then she hears him shout and appears out. Soumya takes the curler in her hand. Harman appears on the scratch on his hand and appears on the cat. Soumya comes there holding the curler. Harman stops her. Soumya laughs and says you bought petrified of this cat. He says why did you come out? Soumya says she got here out, as she remembered Harman ji’s phrases that they shall assist everybody. She opens the window and asks cat to go. Cat goes out. She says you bought afraid of cat. Harman says you might be fantastic, introduced curler to deal with the cat. Soumya says Indian girl can deal with anybody with it. She asks him to go. Harman says I’m going, however will come, and the sensation will show that I’m your Harman.

Preeto and Harak Singh come there. Preeto says Police questioned them a lot on the best way. Harak Singh says that they won’t have electrical energy at house earlier than 10-15 days. Preeto says we’ve come right here. Soumya says I’ll make tea for you each. Harak Singh asks her to make further tea as somebody got here with them. Soumya says you might be right here? Harman says my automobile was not working, so I requested raise from them. Preeto says I’ve recognized him. Harak Singh asks him to come back inside. Preeto says we wished to name him for dinner and what a coincidence, he got here right here. She says you need to stick with us for 6-7 days. Harman says 6-7 days. Soumya is shocked and says he should not have introduced his garments and stuff right here. she says he’ll go after having meals. Harman says I maintain further garments in my automobile all the time. Mahi and Raavi come there. Mahi remembers seeing him outdoors Soumya’s room and thinks what’s Soumya’s new recreation.

