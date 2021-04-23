Shakti 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Shakti twenty fourth April 2021

Shakti twenty fourth April 2021 Episode begins with Soumya sitting within the farm home and finds Harman nonetheless there. She says you’re such a cussed man. Harman checks for the keys below the pot and asks if the members of the family don’t maintain the keys right here. Soumya thinks when did this imposter discover out about this factor. Harman says when did Harman Singh cease if he doesn’t get the keys? He comes close to her and smiles. Soumya is stunned and strikes again. He takes hair pin from her hair. Tu hello mera khuda performs…..He opens the farmhouse lock with the hair pin. Soumya says you is aware of to open the lock. Harman asks her to name him thief, together with imposter, says lets sit inside. Soumya goes inside and sits. She misses Heer and thinks she used to roam and run in the home. Harman brings water and asks her to maintain her pained foot within the water. Soumya says it’s chilly water. Harman asks her to therapeutic massage her foot with oil and says each time Harak Singh had the again ache, Preeto used to therapeutic massage him with this oil. Soumya is stunned. He asks her to drink kada, as somebody mentioned that each one pains go by consuming kada. He says he’s feeling hungry and goes to deliver one thing from kitchen.

Soumya takes out her foot from the water. Harman comes again and provides to use ointment to her foot. She hesitates, however he insists. He lastly applies ointment to her foot. Tera Ishq Hai Meri Ibadat performs…..He smiles and appears at her. Soumya says it’s performed, sufficient. He retains her ft on the pillow. He says he is aware of that she is hungry and asks her to have maggi. She refuses. Harman says I knew you’ll not eat, and that’s why I didn’t make for you. He eats maggi and retains the bowl. He says he’ll exit and see if the watchman got here. Soumya will get up and wears her sandals. She goes to the kitchen and appears right here and there, thinks there’s nothing to eat. She finds his letter, asking her to not waste her vitality in looking out meals, no matter it’s, it’s only obtainable. She finds Maggi within the Kadai and eats it. She coughs. He offers her water. She takes water and drinks, realizes he gave her. Harman says in case you wished, you may have sit and eat, I don’t snatch anybody’s meals. Soumya says you may have helped me, now I’m high quality and had eat. She asks him to go. Harman says you’re displaying me angle. Soumya says I’m simply displaying you angle, else I’m very unhealthy.

She hears the noise and holds his hand being scared. He thinks who may very well be there and sees her holding his hand. Tu hello mera khuda performs…..She turns her face, He asks her to be there, and says he’ll go and verify there. Soumya says even I’ll come. He asks her to not argue and goes out. Soumya eats maggi once more, simply then she hears him shout and appears out. Soumya takes the curler in her hand. Harman appears on the scratch on his hand and appears on the cat. Soumya comes there holding the curler. Harman stops her. Soumya laughs and says you bought fearful of this cat. He says why did you come out? Soumya says she got here out, as she remembered Harman ji’s phrases that they shall assist everybody. She opens the window and asks cat to go. Cat goes out. She says you bought afraid of cat. Harman says you’re great, introduced curler to deal with the cat. Soumya says Indian lady can deal with anybody with it. She asks him to go. Harman says I’m going, however will come, and the sensation will show that I’m your Harman.

Preeto and Harak Singh come there. Preeto says Police questioned them a lot on the best way. Harak Singh says that they won’t have electrical energy at house earlier than 10-15 days. Preeto says we’ve come right here. Soumya says I’ll make tea for you each. Harak Singh asks her to make additional tea as somebody got here with them. Soumya says you’re right here? Harman says my automotive was not working, so I requested elevate from them. Preeto says I’ve recognized him. Harak Singh asks him to come back inside. Preeto says we wished to name him for dinner and what a coincidence, he got here right here. She says it’s important to stick with us for 6-7 days. Harman says 6-7 days. Soumya is shocked and says he should not have introduced his garments and stuff right here. she says he’ll go after having meals. Harman says I maintain additional garments in my automotive all the time. Mahi and Raavi come there. Mahi recollects seeing him exterior Soumya’s room and thinks what’s Soumya’s new recreation.

