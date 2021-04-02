Shakti 2nd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Summary Main Story: Shakti Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Read Shakti 2 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shakti 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Saumya tells for what reason will somebody attempt to assault me? Sant speaks you returned and your adversaries likewise came behind you. I can give you insurance yet will not remain in contact with your family. Constable notification Jeet.

Jeet attempts to give his introduction however Sant tells search him. We’ll take an introduction of yours later. Constable was going to watch the rifle. Yet, Saumya speaks he can’t assault me. As he gave me a lift and dropped me here. He might have slaughtered me in halfway. He can’t face challenges close to police headquarters by assaulting me.

Sant it’s about your wellbeing. You should record the protest. Jeet acts that he is average person, he fears law. For what reason will he accomplish something. Saumya speaks thanks to him. Jeet speaks he had no clue somebody can be an adversary of a, particularly honest lady. Saumya speaks she questions Angel.

Jeet demands her to give another lift yet Saumya tells she will take the auto ride. Saumya calls one auto. Daddu telephones Jeet and requests did he murder Saumya. Jeet speaks not yet however she will not be alive for long. While he was talking one vehicle hits Jeet and he falls oblivious because of injury. Saumya yells Jeet.

Heer begins to examine. She envisions Virat on her book. She attempts to focus and shuts her eyes. Virat gradually comes towards her. Heer gets stunned watching him. Virat goes behind a drapery. Heer goes close to him and attempts to contact him. Virat vanishes. Heer searches for him. Virat back embraces her and kisses on her cheek. He pulls her close to him.

Heer has returned to the real world. She again sits. Jeet is found in Saumya’s home. Harak requests would he speaks he is fine? Saumya speaks she had no clue about his family or his location so she took him here. Harak advises Jeet to call his family.

Preeto advises him to take a rest. Jeet tells he has a place with Mumbai. He has no one in this world. He speaks he is thankful. He attempts to leave yet because of a shortcoming he can’t go.

Mahi furiously goes into her room. She reviews how Preeto upheld Saumya and reprimanded her. She tosses stuff to a great extent. Mahi speaks everybody is adulating Saumya. She can’t remain calm. She can’t allow Saumya to grab her bliss once more. Mahi breaks the mirror.

Saumya proposes Jeet to accept rest as it’s not the correct opportunity to go. She advises him to take medication. She speaks he was concerned for Saumya however he, when all is said and done, got harmed. Preeto speaks as he has no place to remain, he can remain here.

Next-Day Show Update: Shakti 5th April 2021 Written Update

