Shakti 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Heer informs Preeto about her well being – Telly Updates

The Episode starts with Angel showing Soumya’s pic to a goon/contract killer and asks him to get her killed, says she will give any amount. She tells her that the woman is very clever and for to kill her, she needs a special killer. The goon takes her to the wrestling ring inside. She looks at the two men fighting and tells that she don’t want hero. The goon says that guy is a villain and not hero. Heer calls at the landline number of Sant Baksh. Parmeet picks the call. Heer says Virat is admitted in the Sultan pur hospital, asks her to come and take him. Parmeet gets happy and calls everyone to say. The two men fights, the one whom the goon referred as villain defeats the other man. The goon smiles seeing his man winning. The guy comes to the goon and takes his blessings. The goon gives Soumya’s pic to the guy. Angel asks if he can kill her. The guy goes out and sits on his bike. He raises his bike and speeds up, as he starts riding. The Police sees him and follows his bike. The guy escapes from there. Heer is walking on the road and calls at Harak Singh’s landline number from PCO. Soumya walks towards the phone to pick it. Soumya picks it. Heer doesn’t say anything and ends the call. A lady comes and asks if Bhalla ji’s house is this. Soumya says it is on the other side and goes to show the lady.
The guy gets down from his bike and washes his face. He takes his bag and comes to his house. He gives medicine to a neighbor and chocolates to the kids. They call him Jeet. He looks at Soumya’s pic. The goon comes there and asks Jeet, if he got his heart on her. He gives him money. Jeet says he loves money as the world understands this language. He takes his rifle and says I don’t know what is her enmity with whom, and I don’t care. I have money in my hands and that means supari/contract is sure. The goon is his Daddu and asks until when the work will be done. Heer calls again. Preeto picks the call. Heer calls her Preeto. Preeto gets happy and asks if she is Heer. Heer says yes. Preeto calls everyone and asks where are you? Heer says I can’t come home, but can’t come home. Preeto says we all are worried, and you are saying this. Mahi takes the call and asks where are you? Heer says she is fine and tells that she has been separated from virat and will do something on her own. Harak Singh says we will die without you and asks her to understand. Heer says I have to end the call.
Soumya comes there. Rohan takes the call. Harak Singh asks him to tell who has come here. Rohan says did you know who has come here? Mahi snatches phone from his hand and says do whatever you want, I will take care of everyone here. She asks her to end the call. Preeto takes the call and asks Heer to listen. Heer ends the call. Preeto gets upset with Mahi and asks how dare you to say that. She asks Soumya to see what Mahi has done and says she asked her not to come here. She asks if she was acting to love her. Mahi says she is her mother and loves her, has the first right to take her life decisions. Preeto asks where your love was there, when she was born. Did you ever feed her food? A fb is shown, Mahi scolding Heer etc. Soumya asks Preeto to calm down and says we will search her.
