Shakti 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Soumya files Police complaint against the attacker – Telly Updates

The Episode starts with Heer coming to the kitchen and is about to tell Mina about Virat’s preference. She then recalls his words and says Virat sir. She asks Mina’s husband to take the trolley. Parmeet tells that she didn’t understand anything. Sant Baksh says Virat has promised you, must not be lying. Parmeet doesn’t believe him and says we shall throw her out. Sant Baksh says we shall give a chance to Virat, lets see what he do. Heer brings breakfast and asks where is Virat sir? Parmeet asks her to do her work. Heer says I am doing my work, wants to give tea to him. Sant Baksh says Virat is in his room. Heer goes there. Parmeet asks why did you send her there. Sant Baksh says how we will know what they are upto. He says lets see what they do.
Jeet thinks how can I do such a big mistake, how can I drop the gun from my hand. Soumya comes there and asks him to sit. Jeet sits on the sofa. Soumya says I have brought food for you, so that you don’t have any problem to walk. She asks him to have medicine after Pulao. He says he don’t eat Pulao. Soumya asks him to taste it and says everyone likes it made by me. Jeet tastes it and says it is tasty. He asks Soumya why is she helping him. Soumya says humanity, and says world works on humanity. Mahi hears and gets upset. Jeet says you was attacked twice and asks if trusts a stranger like him. Soumya asks did you attack me? She says your finger prints is on the gun and you will going to jail. She laughs and asks him to eat.
Mahi goes to Preeto and says she can’t bear anymore. Harak Singh says what has happened? Mahi says why Soumya has returned, and asks if we can’t fight with Angel. Preeto says she has handled Angel. Mahi says a kinnar can handle a kinnar. Preeto asks her to mind her language. Mahi says Soumya was attacked twice and says if something happens to her. She says she has snatched my husband and daughter and wants to snatch you both now. Harak Singh asks her to forget the past and live with love. Mahi says I should have understood that you will never see her mistake and says this is my family and I will not let anything happen to the family due to someone else. She goes out of the room and sees Soumya standing.
Heer comes to Virat’s room and knocks on the door. She asks can I bring tea for you. Virat is busy boxing the punching bag. She gets inside his room. She turns him and falls in his embrace. Their moments are shown. He drops her down on the floor. Parmeet is watching him from outside the room. Heer asks why did you hold me, if you want to drop me down. Virat says I have learnt this habit from someone. He asks how did you come inside, without knocking the door. Heer says she had called him and also knocked on the door. She says you was wearing headphones and didn’t hear. Virat asks why she is having attitude, as she earns 15000 Rs which his father will give him. She says I am doing my work and is standing on my feet. She says she has brought tea for him. Virat says who drinks tea in the morning. Heer says you. He says he don’t want to see his past and asks her to bring Banana strawberry milkshake. Heer says banana and strawberry are not at home. Virat asks her to manage and bring it from the market being a manager. He says my workout will be over by 30 mins, milkshake shall be ready by this time. He asks her to clean the mess in his room. Parmeet gets happy. Heer takes the cup, saucer and the tray from there. Heer comes to the market and buys Banana and strawberry. She asks the strawberry seller not to act smart with customers when he asks for double money.
Jeet comes out of room. Harak Singh asks him to sit. Inspector asks Soumya about the gun. Soumya looks at the gun kept on the table beside the sofa on which Jeet is sitting. She takes the gun in her hand and gives to Inspector. Inspector asks Constable to send it for fingerprint check and also find out on whose name, it is registered. Virat looks at Heer as she comes back home. Heer asks Raju to move and says she will make Banana strawberry shake. She asks him to cut strawberry. Virat does exercise. Heer makes milk shake and keeps it in the glass. She thinks she has still 5 mins. Virat wipes his face with towel and looks at the time.
Inspector asks who is he? Preeto says he is our guest, will stay here for few days as he met with an accident. Inspector asks him to give his detail and asks Soumya if she has any doubt on someone. Soumya says I am sure that this work is of angel.
