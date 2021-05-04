Shakti 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Shakti 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Soumya telling Preeto that Harman had met her in temple when Jeet fired at her. A fb is shown. Soumya says I didn’t want to see worry on your face and that’s why didn’t tell you anything. She says I have no relation with him, I don’t trust him and that’s why hid this from you. She says I don’t want you all to go through the same pain and that’s why I was trying to stop him. She says if you think that I did anything wrong then forgive me. Parmeet asks Kamini not to get angry on her son and comes out with her. Simran also comes there and identifies him as Arjun. Everyone gets shocked. Harman calls Soumya as Gulabo, shocking everyone. Soumya shouts at him and says I told you many times, not to call me by this name, this is just Harman ji’s rights. Harman asks Harak Singh to believe him atleast and says how to make you believe that I am your Harman. Harak Singh slaps him hard on his face and says I regarded you as my son. He says if you know about this word, I trusted you and you have backstabbed me. Harman asks him to listen. Preeto says we thought you as our son, but you are not our son, as our son will be just one. She asks him to leave. Harman says my mother…Harak Singh asks him not to utter any word from his mouth and says you are black spot on son’s name. He asks him to get out and shouts…He coughs and his condition deteriorates, he holds his chest. Preeto asks Raavi to bring water. Harman says Harak Singh….Preeto and Harak Singh ask him to go. Soumya gives water to Harak Singh and makes him drink. Harman says I am going, but take care of yourself. He leaves. Soumya asks him to have breathe. Virat asks if he is the same Arjun? Simran says yes. Virat looks at him angrily and beats him. Nayan asks Parmeet why is Virat beating him? Parmeet says he promised Simran of marriage and abandoned her after impregnated her. Nayan tells Kamini that her brother has emptied the house already. Kamini says I won’t let this chance to go and asks her to see her acting. She asks Virat to leave him and then takes round to beat Arjun. She says she will break her bones and asks if he is not ashamed. Parmeet says I will call Police and get him arrested. Nayan requests Parmeet not to call Police.

