Shakti 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Shakti 6th April 2021 Episode starts Heer bringing Banana-strawberry milkshake for Virat and finds him drinking tea made by Parmeet. She says you told me that you will not drink tea early morning and asked me to make milkshake. Virat says if it is made with your money and says he don’t want to drink. He asks Parmeet what kind of people, she has hired and asks her to ask Heer to clean his room. Parmeet asks Heer to clean his room. Heer says ok sure Maam. She turns to go. Mahi sees Simran coming there and asks why you are here, you had went with ego to stay in your friend’s house. Soumya says I called her here. Mahi tells that Simran got married to Rohan due to Heer, as she convinced him and everyone. She couldn’t digest Heer’s truth. She says Simran was bearing someone else child and Rohan married her. Soumya asks Simran to sit and tells that when someone comes home, we shall ask water. Simran drinks water. Soumya says Rohan might be having a big reason to marry her. She says they will talk and solve their problems. Mahi says do you think that she will talk. Soumya says it was family members’ responsibility to convince her so that his baby can get both parents’ love. Mahi goes from there. Soumya asks what she wants to drink. She says she will make juice and will also inform Rohan.
Heer comes to Virat’s room and cleans his room and set up the things again. Virat comes there and says you have set the room, like I wanted, my favorite color bedsheets, flowers and pillows just as I like. He asks if she remembers everything. It is her imagination. Virat comes there and asks what is all this? Heer says I have arranged the room like you wanted. Virat asks who told you, how I like it? He throws the flowers and says I hate this. He throws the flowers and takes off the bedsheets. He asks her not to place blue bedsheet on his bed and throws the pillows on the floor. He asks her to set the room again. Heer gets sad. Virat asks did you lose hearing power too? Heer asks why are you doing this? Virat says you are in pain seeing the messed room and asks what about our lives which you have messed. Heer asks if he is taking revenge? Virat says no and says you want to leave me and want to live separately from me. You can’t do, but I will help you, have the hatred for me. He says I love you even after knowing your kinnar identity, and asks why we can’t stay together. Heer says we can’t stay together, as this is right for you and your family. Virat asks her to go and says he will return all the pain with interest, which he has given her. Tu hi mera khuda plays…. He hits on the stand of the bed and throws his clothes on the floor kept in the cupboard. Parmeet smiles hearing them. Virat asks her to clean the room. Heer stands on the table to keep his bag on the cupboard and falls down. She shouts. Virat gives his hand to her. Heer is about to hold his hand. He takes his tshirt and asks her to correct her habit of falling down always.
Preeto and Harak Singh come to the hall. Simran tries to touch their feet. Preeto stops her and asks her not to touch their feet as she is pregnant. Harak Singh blesses her. Preeto talks about her godh bharayi. Soumya comes to Rohan and tells that Simran has come. Rohan says if she insults you. Soumya says she has come on my insistence and asks him to come.
Parmeet tells Sant Baksh that Virat and Heer have moved on. She says we shall see a girl for her. Sant Baksh says they shall give sometime to him. Rohan comes to the hall and sees Simran. Soumya asks him to sit. Rohan sits beside her. Soumya tells Simran that her presence and her baby presence will be auspicious for the family. She says you couldn’t get the love and care which you deserve, but now you will get it. She asks her to stay with them. Preeto tells Simran that she knows that she don’t want Heer to be near her and didn’t stay in her own house too. She asks her to stay here, says Soumya is here now. Simran gets up and apologizes to Preeto. She apologizes to Soumya and says she has treated Heer badly and had forgotten that a kinnar’s reflection and blessings are very auspicious. Soumya asks her to make a new start. Simran then apologizes to Rohan and says sorry for her misbehavior. Rohan forgives her and says if you cry then it can bring bad effect on baby. Soumya asks Simran to get ready for godh bharayi and asks Rohan to get a gift for her. She says Simran shall remember what Rohan gave to her for her baby shower.
