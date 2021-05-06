



Shakti 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Shakti 7th May 2021 Episode starts with Virat asks Arjun to leave and is about to hit him, when Parmeet comes there and stops Virat. She says we have forgotten whatever he has done and Simran has moved on in her life. She asks Virat to leave him. She tells Kamini that this is her house matters, and even if she forgives her son then also it doesn’t affect her. Kamini says it does affect, whenever Virat sees Nayan, he will remember Arjun’s betray and his sister. Parmeet asks Kamini to trust her and tells that this marriage will happen, she will keep Nayan stay as her daughter. Kamini agrees. Parmeet says driver will drop you to a guest house nearby. Arjun folds his hands looking at Simran. Simran goes inside. Virat also goes.

Soumya asks Harman to open his eyes and checks his heart beat. Mahi comes to the window and sees Soumya keeping her head on his chest. She gets shocked. Soumya pumps his chest and asks him to open his eyes, and gives promise of God. She asks him to open his eyes once.

Virat thinks Heer will not agree, that destiny wants to keep us together, then why destiny will do this. He recalls Heer’s words that they shall separate for his safety. Virat saying we shall stay separately and shall see, if our love will unite us again or not. He recalls their meeting in his old house etc. He says you agree or not Heer, but our togetherness is destined. He thinks to call her and tell her about Rohan-Simran. He calls Heer, but she rejects his calls. He gets angry and thinks why will she pick his calls, as she broke all relations with him. He messages her. Heer reads the message, that she has ruined Rohan and Simran’s life with her stubbornness. She thinks if Virat is saying truth and calls Rohan. Rohan picks the call and gets happy hearing her. He says I will come to take you. Heer says I am fine and asks him not to worry. Rohan says I am habitual to worry for you since childhood and says my life is spent to care you. Heer reminisces their moments and smiles. He says I was relieved that Virat is with you, but when I came to know that Virat and you are separated, then I got worried. Heer tells that she is fine and even if she is not fine, then she will be fine. She tells that this is her life’s test and she needs to handle everything. She promises that she will return and will tell him everything. He asks from where you learnt such talks. Heer asks him not to worry and not to talk about her to anyone. She asks if he has any problem? Rohan recalls breaking up with Simran and thinks he shall not tell her about Simran or about Soumya’s return, first let her sort out her problems. Heer asks him to tell. Rohan says everything is fine here and asks her not to hesitate to call him. He says your Veer ji is also with you. Heer says I know. She thinks Virat is lying to call me back, but my decision will not change.

Soumya asks him to open his eyes and says whenever I am in danger, you save me. She asks him to open his eyes and says she don’t want to go away from him. She recalls her moments with Harman, Vedant attempting to kill her and Harman taking the bullet on himself and saving her. She cries. Tu hi mera khuda plays…..She cries and her tear drops fall on his face. He gains consciousness and coughs. Soumya calls him Harman ji…and finds his head on her lap. He smiles and says Soumya. Soumya says I will bring water. Shakti song plays….Harman says no, I need your support, not water. Soumya hugs him. Shakti song plays….

Mahi comes to Preeto and Harak Singh and asks if they will not tell anything to Soumya now. Preeto says Soumya has thrown him out. Mahi says she wants them to remove their blindfold and tells that Soumya shall drown in water and die, and says you people don’t believe me, come with me and see what she is doing. Harman says if I had known that I have to give my life to win your trust, then I would have done this on the first day itself. Soumya keeps hand on his mouth. She asks him to come inside. Harman says until you are with me, nobody can harm me. Soumya smiles and asks him to come. Mahi says I knew that you people will not come, and tells that she is feeling ashamed to tell that Soumya is hugging that imposter, neither she has any shame or any hesitation. She asks them to come. Preeto and Harak Singh gets up. Soumya holds him, as he is about to slip. Tu hi mera khuda plays….

Shakti 8th May 2021 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :

Read Online Shakti 7th May 2021 Written Episode . Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByColors TvIndian Drama Serial Shakti Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Shakti 7th May 2021.

Telecast Date:7th May 2021

Distributed By :Colors Tv And Voot