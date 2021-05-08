Shakti 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Shakti 8th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

The Episode starts with Mahi calling the family members out of the house to show Soumya and Harman’s love. Raavi says Soumya seeing them together. Preeto shouts Soumya aloud…Soumya and Harman looks at her. She says you was doing this and says Mahi was right that you know this man from before and has relation with him. Soumya says yes, Mummy ji…we all know him from before, but identified him today.

Kamini asks Arjun why did you come here? our game would have ruined. Arjun says he is drowned in debt and people will kill him. Kamini hits him. Nayan asks Kamini to stop and gets and idea. He says if we get Bhai married in the same house, then he will be settled. Arjun says Nayan’s idea is good. Nayan asks her to understand that Simran’s marriage is breaking, if Bhai makes Simran believe that Bhai wants to accept her and her daughter then she might agree. They shake hands.

Soumya tells Preeto that she couldn’t understand him, due to the many betrayals she got in life. She apologizes to Harman for getting late in identifying him. Preeto and Harak singh look at each other. Soumya walks towards Preeto and says our family’s happiness, your son is him…referring to Harman. She says he is our Harman ji. Preeto nods no…Soumya says did you know what happened today and tells everything, that she threw his stuff on ground and was walking inside, when the sparking open wire fell on her, but Harman saved her and got electrocuted himself. She tells how she saved him by moving the wire holding wooden stick. She says only Harman ji can only save me, he used to stand infront of me like a shield and take my pain on himself. She says don’t know why we were compressing all our emotions and thinking him as imposter. Preeto and Harak Singh are shocked. Soumya holds Harman’s hand and is walking with him. Soumya tells that his face is changed, but Harman ji is behind this face.

Mahi asks Preeto to open acting academy instead of dance academy. She says she is giving a fabulous performance without any training, was missing for many years, and then returned. She says she returned as Heer’s mother, but agreed when she said that she don’t want to return and got involved with fake Harman, and claiming this imposter as Harman ji. She asks them to make her understand.

Arjun calls Simran on Nayan’s phone and asks her to make him meet his daughter once. Kamini signs him to act to cry. He pretends to cry. Nayan makes Simran hear his acting. Simran is about to take the phone when Virat comes and takes mobile from Simran’s hand. He threatens Arjun to break his legs. He then asks Nayan not to hurt Simran again. He asks Simran not to take tension. Simran says what to do, shall I forgive Rohan who is taking out his sister’s anger on me. She tells that her daughter is having relation with Arjun and not with Rohan. She asks Nayan to tell Arjun that he can meet his daughter. Nayan, Arjun and Kamini get happy.

Soumya tells Mahi that this is not drama and swears on Mata Rani, says this is our Harman ji. Harman asks Harak Singh and Preeto to believe him. Soumya says she took time to identify him, but this is truth. Preeto and Harak Singh recall their moments with Harman.

Mahi says why we shall believe on your belief? She says we will not be a fool anymore, don’t know what is your benefit? Preeto nods no and goes inside. Harak Singh also goes inside. Raavi also goes inside. Soumya is about to go inside. Mahi asks her to stop playing with their emotions and says you have to face me before stepping in the house. She walks inside and closes the door. Soumya is outside the door. Mahi goes inside. Soumya comes back to Harman. Harman gets upset and sits on the bench.

Shakti 9th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :