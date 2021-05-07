Shakti 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Shakti 8th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Mahi calling the family members out of the house to show Soumya and Harman’s love. Raavi says Soumya seeing them together. Preeto shouts Soumya aloud…Soumya and Harman looks at her. She says you was doing this and says Mahi was right that you know this man from before and has relation with him. Soumya says yes, Mummy ji…we all know him from before, but identified him today.

Kamini asks Arjun why did you come here? our game would have ruined. Arjun says he is drowned in debt and people will kill him. Kamini hits him. Nayan asks Kamini to stop and gets and idea. He says if we get Bhai married in the same house, then he will be settled. Arjun says Nayan’s idea is good. Nayan asks her to understand that Simran’s marriage is breaking, if Bhai makes Simran believe that Bhai wants to accept her and her daughter then she might agree. They shake hands.

Soumya tells Preeto that she couldn’t understand him, due to the many betrayals she got in life. She apologizes to Harman for getting late in identifying him. Preeto and Harak singh look at each other. Soumya walks towards Preeto and says our family’s happiness, your son is him…referring to Harman. She says he is our Harman ji. Preeto nods no…Soumya says did you know what happened today and tells everything, that she threw his stuff on ground and was walking inside, when the sparking open wire fell on her, but Harman saved her and got electrocuted himself. She tells how she saved him by moving the wire holding wooden stick. She says only Harman ji can only save me, he used to stand infront of me like a shield and take my pain on himself. She says don’t know why we were compressing all our emotions and thinking him as imposter. Preeto and Harak Singh are shocked. Soumya holds Harman’s hand and is walking with him. Soumya tells that his face is changed, but Harman ji is behind this face.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan