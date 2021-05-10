ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11th May 2021 Written Update: Virat insists Heer comes back to reunite Rohan and Simran

The Episode starts with Simran telling Rohan that she will divorce him and won’t tolerate his accusations anymore. Simran says to Rohan our marriage is dependent on pity and I dont need any favor from you. You don’t need to accept my daughter but I’ll marry my child’s father Arjun. Rohan stands shocked and breaks the phone angrily.

Mahi notices Saumya is doing something in the kitchen. Heer calls Virat and asks why are you lying to me regarding Rohan. Virat says then ask Rohan. Heer says she talked to him already and Rohan denied about that. Virat says you know I don’t lie to you. But if you still refuse to come back I’ll pick you up from there as its about my sister’s married life. He cuts the call. Heer says Virat needs to understand that I left him and I’ll never return.

Saumya tells Harman to drink Kadha as he is unwell. Harman teases her and refuses to drink. Saumya says you didn’t change at all. You always deny to drink kadha. Harman drinks it and says to Saumya you changed, you have become more beautiful than before. Saumya gets shy and tells him to lie down and she starts applying lep on his wound. She asks why you risked your life for me. Harman says he would like to die if something happens to Saumya. Saumya stops him from telling anything. Harman says when I gained consciousness I wanted to meet you but I got heartbroken when you refused to recognise me. Saumya says we love each other. I took time I admit but finally I understood you are Harman ji. I have waited for you too.

Saumya gives credit to Heer for being her hope. She says only Heer gave her strength to live in Harman’s absence. She further says Heer is just like her father Harman. She also calls Saumya Gulabo. Harman says means you didn’t miss me? Saumya says you are reason for my existence, noone can take that place. Harman asks where is Heer by the way? Saumya says Heer is struggling as well. She is finding her answers and she will be back soon. Harman keeps hand on Saumya’s hand and stares at him. Saumya says why you looking at me like that? Harman says he missed spending time with her, after all these years I just want to look at you. Saumya says after the DNA report comes you will be able to spend time with the family. Harman says your trust is important for me. Harman insists Saumya to dance with him. Saumya smiles and they dance together. Mahi notices them.

Rohan is about to call Preeto. Preeto calls him and tells about Harman’s return. FB is shown. Rohan gets surprised and says I am coming back right now. Preeto tells him not to, she says take care of Simran and her child. Rohan doesn’t reveal about his problems thinking Preeto is already disturbed. Preeto recalls how Saumya requested about conducting the test. Mahi complaints about Saumya to Preeto. She says look what Saumya is doing.

Preeto tells her are you not tired of speaking the same thing again? Mahi says Saumya can’t bring any stranger as Harman ji here. Preeto shuts her saying you can’t question Saumya’s character. Mahi asks why you don’t believe me? Saumya opposes Mahi saying I believe that person is Harman ji only. I’ll stand by him. Until the report comes I won’t share room with him. Saumya tells she will never break Preeto’s trust. Mahi says the truth will come out and another truth is that I am Harman’s legal wife.

The Episode ends

