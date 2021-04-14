Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 14th April 2021 Written update: Saumya is unable to accept Harman

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Preeto making listing of components. Raavi brings tea for everybody. Preeto tells Saumya to drink tea. Harman retains calling Saumya. Saumya cuts it after which lastly she receives it as Preeto tells her to do this. Saumya tells Harman she doesnt need to meet him. Harman says then who’ll inform you about Harman? Saumya will get shocked and earlier than she may ask something Harman cuts the decision. Saumya wonders how does he learn about Harman ji? Saumya leaves instantly. Mahi thinks Saumya is hiding one thing for certain.

Saumya reaches the place and sees all of the decorations. She sees her favourite panipuri and recollects all of the reminiscences. She will get emotional. Saumya then recollects how she likes to see Harman in blue. Harman makes the arrange which reminds Saumya of her previous. Harman performs the dhol and Saumya sees him from behind. (Mohabbatein tune performs) She runs to hug him. Saumya cries hugging Harman. She says she missed him so much, she is incomplete with out him. Saumya says she even wished to die however hoped that Harman can be again. Saumya then sees Harman’s face. She will get shocked. She was about to slap him however Harman stops her. He makes her contact his cheeks. Harman says is she not feeling his presence, Saumya says cease speaking nonsense. How dare you touched me? Harman says life made enjoyable of his life. He received saved and now he met Saumya.

Nayan says to Virat that she likes gardening. She loves nature. She crops some seeds. Seeing Heer, Virat flirts with Nayan saying he likes women who love nature. Heer notices them. Heer recollects how Virat plucked rose for her and gifted her. Heer stated to him the right way to maintain the crops. Virat stated he doesn’t like soiled palms specifically, Heer’s palms mustn’t look soiled. Again to actuality, Virat helps Nayan in planting. Nayan will get shy. Virat tells Heer to pour water on their palms in order that they will wash it. Virat washes Nayan’s palms as effectively. Heer will get disheartened. Heer abruptly was about to faint. However Nayan provides her assist and provides her water as effectively. Virat will get frightened for Heer however doesn’t present his concern. Virat tells Nayan that he had no previous relationships. However he likes Nayan so much and they’re going to begin a brand new life collectively. Virat tells Heer to click on an image of him and Nayan. Heer agrees. Virat says he needs to indicate off that he’s going to marry Nayan. He retains his hand on Nayan’s shoulder. Heer says they give the impression of being good collectively and leaves.

Saumya tells Harman to go away directly. She says he can’t take Harman’s place in her life. She was about to go however Harman holds her tightly saying he needs to remain in her life. He needs her love. Harman insists Saumya to ask inquiries to him. Saumya says she doesn’t need to see him. She tells Harman to not observe her once more. Harman says he considered exhibiting proof to Harak and Preeto. However then he thought he’ll inform the reality to Saumya first. Saumya says keep away from my household. Harman says he gained’t give up till he proves he’s Harman. He asks Saumya why she wore his favourite coloration Saree. Saumya says she didn’t assume that he can be right here as a substitute of Harman.

The Episode ends

Precap- Harman tries to use vermilion on Saumya’s hairline. Saumya asks him who despatched him right here. She then throws the vermilion field.