Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15th April 2021 Written Update: Parmeet tells Heer to leave the house in Virat’s absence

Episode begins with Parmeet taking a look at Heer angrily. She holds Heer’s hand and drags her in a room. Parmeet tells Heer to depart proper now. As her presence can have an effect on Nayan and Virat’s married life. Nayan and Kamili shouldn’t know Heer’s fact that she is a kinnar. Heer reminds Parmeet of the day when Parmeet herself requested Heer to come back again in Virat’s life to remedy him. Now she is telling Heer to go however Virat isn’t letting Heer go away the home. Heer says she’s going to go removed from Virat. She wont come again even when Virat stops him. Parmeet says it will be higher. She tells Heer to depart the home tomorrow after Virat leaves for jogging. Heer begins crying alone in her room. She says Virat’s happiness is every thing for her. She desires to create hatred in Virat’s coronary heart.

Harman stares at Saumya’s picture. Saumya recollects Harman’s shock. (Tu hello mera khuda performs) Harman says Saumya should be fascinated by him solely. Saumya thinks that stranger can’t be Harman. However how come he is aware of about Harman and Saumya’s particular moments. Plate falls down from Saumya’s arms. Mahi asks Saumya what’s he hiding and who she was speaking to that she left instantly. Saumya says she by no means present curiosity in Mahi’s private life then why Mahi is interfering in Saumya’s private life. Preeto stops Mahi from asking inquiries to Saumya. Mahi grows suspicious and thinks Saumya is hiding one thing for positive.

Parmeet does aarti of Virat and Nayan. She places teeka on their foreheads. Virat and Nayan take blessings from everybody. Heer sees them. Parmeet says she desires to see Nayan as her daughter in legislation as quickly as attainable. Kamini and Parmeet hug one another and feed sweets to one another. Virat tells Heer that he’ll all the time hate her as she solely insisted him to marry for the second time. Heer says she needed Virat’s hatred solely. She needs for Virat and Nayan’s happiness.

Heer packes her bag and earlier than leaving she enters Virat’s room and will get emotional seeing Virat’s picture. She says she’s going to take his picture along with her. Heer then notices Virat is popping out of washroom. Heer will get shocked seeing him.

Saumya can’t sleep correctly. She retains fascinated by Harman and his phrases. She will get confused and wakes up. Harman offers Saumya water. Saumya will get shocked seeing him in her room. Saumya was about to scream however Harman shuts her mouth retaining his hand on her mouth. Harman says if Saumya screams then everybody within the household will come right here and he then must reveal his fact and Saumya gained’t recognise him in entrance of all. So Harman tells Saumya to vow him that she gained’t scream. Saumya nods. Saumya will get mad at him that how dare he entered her room. Harman says Saumya forgot Harman’s courageous nature how he kidnapped her many instances. He isn’t petrified of anyone. Harman says he needed to see Saumya cares for him or not. Harman says it’ll take time when Saumya will begin loving him as soon as once more. Saumya says she’s going to inform police and inform her household that one stranger is asking himself Harman. Harman once more retains his hand on Saumya’s mouth saying he gained’t enable any third individual between them. But when nonetheless Saumya doesn’t imagine him then he’ll inform his fact to everybody in the home.

Harman activates the sunshine. Saumya stops Harman they usually once more get shut to one another. Harman says he additionally desires the identical factor that they need to hold their matter to themselves solely. Saumya says she doesn’t need that her household begins believing him as Harman and begin anticipating issues from him. Saumya tells Harman to depart. Harman says high quality however I’ll once more come tomorrow. Saumya’s foot will get twisted and Harman holds her once more. They collectively fall onto mattress. Saumya pushes him. Harman smiles at her and goes down via pipe. Saumya thinks he acts like Harman however she doesn’t need to belief him. Harman offers flying kiss to Saumya and he or she closes the window. Mahi notices Harman from window. She wonders who’s he.

