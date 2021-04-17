Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 17th April 2021 Written update: Saumya does not believe Harman.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

The episode begins with Harman displaying sindoor field to Saumya smilingly however she will get shocked and shouts at him. She will get offended and asks him who has despatched him and what he desires. She asks him how does he learn about all of the moments she spent with Harman. Harman explains about love and says he desires to unite along with her once more by blessings of Goddess. Saumya asks him to not joke and says this isn’t his proper. She throws away the sindoor from his hand. Nonetheless, whereas its getting blown away, a little bit of sindoor falls in hee foreline too. Harman smiles seeing this and will get completely happy. Saumya will get shocked on realizing what occurred. She is about to take away the sindoor however Harman stops her. Shakti shakti performs in background as their previous moments are proven as flashback.

Nayan comes and provides laddoo to Parmeet and says they discovered Heer mendacity unconscious on street. Fortunately they noticed her and says Heer was so sick and after regaining consciousness she advised them every little thing. Parmeet will get shocked and remembers how she had requested Heer to go away in order that Kamini and Nayan don’t understand her reality. She says Virat won’t ever settle for Nayan until Heer is there. Nonetheless, seems Heer had simply made an excuse to Nayan that she was made to go away from job as she added extra salt in pulses. Heer additional says not solely about salt but additionally as Virat doesn’t like shake made by her. Virat who had been listening to every little thing tells her to cease performing and says if she wasn’t nicely she might have advised him. He asks her to go and relaxation and later get recipe of shake from him. He strictly says this shouldn’t be repeated. Heer thanks Nayan. Heer remembers how she had overheard Nayan and Kamini speaking, Nayan had been faking to be harmless all of the whereas.

Harman tells Saumya to atleast ask him the place he had been all of the whereas. Saumya says her belief had been damaged too many instances so she will’t belief him. Harman tells he’s uninterested in making her understand that he’s Harman. She asks him to go away and to not hurt her household. Harman says if he wished to hurt her household he ought to have gone to members of the family first and they’d have satisfied her that he’s Harman. He will get offended and pissed off and bangs his fist on wall and asks her why is she not believing him and the way can he not see his love. He asks goddess why has she saved him alive if his Gulabo isnt accepting his reality.

Saumya tells him he can by no means be Harmanji for her and asks him to cease following her. Preeto and entire household are praying collectively. Door bell rings and Saumya says she’s going to verify who it’s. Preeto will get a wierd feeling. Its Harman who has come, Preeto will get teary eyed holding flower she acquired. Saumya says Harman why did he come there whereas Preeto asks who’s it. Preeto goes in the direction of gate whereas Harman seems on. Episode ends on the faces of Harman, Saumya and Preeto.