Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th April 2021 Written Update: Preeto gets peculiar emotional outburst after seeing Harman

Episode begins with Preeto Harman. Harman flashbacks are proven. She slowly goes in direction of Harman. Harman retains Preeto. He says namaste. Preeto asks who’re you? Harman says he’s her new neighbor. He’s attempting to make new connections as this place is unknown to him. Saumya appears to be like at him angrily. Preeto says Harman is true that he got here to her home. She welcomes him in her home to offer him prasad. Harman was about to enter however Saumya stops him.

Saumya takes Preeto apart and asks why she is letting him enter the home. As they know they allowed a stranger earlier and what all Jeet did after that no stranger is welcomed in the home. Saumya says she is going to deal with. She tells Harman that they don’t wish to work together with strangers.

He can go. Harman says high-quality , he says nowdays closed ones additionally have to show their love to one another. Harman says he by no means troubles anybody, he permits Preeto’s household to come back to his home anytime as he likes to assist others. Preeto will get impressed with Harman’s behaviour. Harak tells Mahi to name Preeto and Saumya. Harman leaves. Mahi doesn’t see him. Saumya appears to be like anxious and closes the door.

Heer agains places her garments in cabinet. Virat involves her. He asks what’s she attempting to show? When she might have stayed right here as Virat’s spouse. However then when Heer refused to simply accept his love, after leaving the home she realised she loves Virat and got here again. Heer replies again that its her personal selection. Virat pulls her close to him and so they stare at one another. They recall their particular moments one after the other.

Heer appears to be like at him surprisingly. Her bangles fall down as Virat is holding her tightly. (Tu hello mera khuda performs) Virat asks Heer’s excuse is meaningless. Heer says Virat solely instructed her to observe him getting married to another woman. In order that’s why she got here again to get the amusement. Heer says she received’t go away until he will get married. Virat says Heer can’t see him with different woman thats why she is right here. Heer says she desires Virat’s happiness solely. Virat says he received’t be capable of perceive Heer ever. He leaves. Heer says want I might reveal the reality to Virat. She needed to return to deliver out Nayan’s reality. Heer prays to God for Virat.

Harak provides credit to Saumya for bringing again the happiness in the home. Harak tells Saumya that he and Preeto will do one thing particular for Saumya as properly. Harak says Harman’s manufacturing unit he’ll give it to Saumya. Saumya would be the proprietor of he land. She will determine what she desires to do with that. Mahi will get irked. Saumya says Harak may give the property to Simran’s baby.

Harak says they’ve sufficient properties which they may give to Simran’s baby. He insists Saumya to take the property as they didn’t give something to Saumya until now. Mahi thinks no one cares for her. Saumya agrees and tells about her want that she desires to open a dance academy for giving free dance teaching to youngsters. Harak provides her permission saying she will be able to do no matter she desires. Saumya thanks Harak.

The Episode ends.