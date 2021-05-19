Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Angel to get mad at Preeto?

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji.

Now Angel has kidnapped Saumya, Harman along with Heer. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Simran got shocked to see Daljeet taking fake passport from someone for Angel. She called Virat but because of Angel’s presence Virat couldn’t pick up the call.

There Virat put efforts to free Preeto’s family. He came in disguise of a goon and somehow convinced Angel to give medication to Viran. He manipulated other goons so that they also support him. Simran other side put cloth in the silencer to stop Daljeet but in vain. Daljeet chased Simran after catching her red handed.

Simran tried to inform Virat several times. There Harak came up with a plan to outsmart the police and he successfully sent them away. Angel told Virat to buy medicines for Viran but in the meantime Daljeet entered with Simran. Simran looked scared.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Daljeet will inform Angel about Virat’s presence in the house saying one of the goons is Virat. Angel will get shocked.

Later Daljeet will try to slap Simran but Virat will stop him and he will get exposed in front of Angel. Angel will lose her temper and will order her men to kill Harman.

Will Virat be able to free Preeto’s family?

Will Virat be able to find Heer?

What will Virat do to ruin Daljeet and Angel’s plan?

All questions will in upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.