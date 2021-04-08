ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Cezanne Khan to replace Vivian Dsena as Rubina Dilaik's Harman

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Cezanne Khan to replace Vivian Dsena as Rubina Dilaik's Harman - Telly Updates

The makers of Shakti were trying their best to rope in the original lead couple — Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena. Although Rubina seized the opportunity and is currently essaying the iconic role of Saumya, but Vivian refused the offer because of creative differences. The makers tried their best to work out the deal, but it somehow didn’t materialize. This led the makers to find a suitable replacement for Vivian. The search finally ended with Cezanne Khan from Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame. The actor will replace Vivian to essay the role of Harman in Shakti.

According to a source of BT, “After the deal with Vivian fell through, we have now finalized Cezanne to play Harman on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show is all set to introduce a major twist and a giant leap, and Cezanne will join Rubina to do the needful. The decision to bring in the original lead pair is to breathe new life into the show. The makers are still working on his character and his track.”

In an interview with BT, Rubina talked about the show and said, “I am playing the character of Saumya, a transgender, again. Shakti is going in for a giant leap and we are making a more interesting and risky attempt again, hoping that it will be received well by the audience. It is going to be more interesting than what we had attempted earlier.”

