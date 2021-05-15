Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Daljeet to help Angel in escaping the country?

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Harman and Saumya danced with each other after long. Mahi instigated Preeto against Saumya and Saumya took decision that she won’t share room with Harman until the report comes. There Virat fails to convince Heer to save Simran and Rohan’s marriage. Simran other side also agreed to marry Arjun. Saumya and Harman shared a cute moment together before going to sleep. Preeto grew hopeful thinking that can be her son as Saumya can’t trust a wrong person. Harak told her to wait for the DNA report. Heer called Virat for a meet up to expose Arjun. Simran and Virat finally found out about Arjun’s truth when he was talking about trapping Simran and getting jackpot. Virat beat him. Simran realised that she was going to make a huge mistake by divorcing Rohan. There Preeto got to know about Harman and Saumya ‘s kidnapping. Angel entered with her goons to threaten Preeto and her family. She also revealed that no jail can lock her. Angel told Preeto to give her 50 lakhs and Angel chose Preeto’s house as hideout before escaping. Viran also got shot by Angel. Preeto went to Sant’s house to seek help but seeing Daljeet she returned back. Virat stopped her and got to know about Angel’s return. He promised Preeto to help her out. Other side Heer also couldnt meet Virat and Simran. Virat wondered why she didn’t come?

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Virat will grow suspicious and show Heer’s earring to Simran. He will says Heer came to meet them but she got kidnapped. After Daljeet’s return , Heer is missing. This can’t be a coincidence. Simran will get shocked to know about that. There Angel will meet Daljeet. Daljeet will give her abroad tickets so that she can escape the country. Daljeet will also inform her about Heer’s kidnapping.

Will Virat be able to find Heer?

Where is Heer held captive?

