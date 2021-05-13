Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Harman and Saumya to go missing?

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Preeto and Harak found it difficult to trust Saumya while Saumya told them to accept Harman. She said they are already late and couldn’t recognise Harman. Later Mahi called Saumya drama queen and didn’t allow her to enter the house. Saumya went to take her rightful place in the house. She gave courage to Harman as well. She took permission from Preeto to conduct DNA test of Harman. She stood by Harman saying she believes he is not lying about his existence. Preeto permitted her but on one condition that is she will cut ties with Saumya if Harman is not their son. Saumya agrees. Other Arjun with his drama convinced Simran that he cares for her daughter. Saumya and Harman recollected their memories and Saumya told about Heer to Harman how she resembles him and her behaviour is just like him. Harman and Saumya danced with each other after long. Mahi instigated Preeto against Preeto and Saumya took decision that she won’t share room with Harman until the report comes. There Virat fails to convince Heer to save Simran and Rohan’s marriage. Simran other side also agreed to marry Arjun. Saumya and Harman shared a cute moment together before going to sleep. Preeto grew hopeful thinking that can be her son as Saumya can’t trust a wrong person. Harak told her to wait for the DNA report. Heer called Virat for a meet up to expose Arjun. Arjun planned to pay money to some guys there.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Harak and Preeto will shed tears of joy seeing Harman’s DNA report. Mahi will stand shocked to know that Saumya was not lying. Mahi will again blame Saumya saying what if Harman again chooses her and i will be left alone. Preeto will shut her up. Later Viran will reveal that Harman and Saumya are missing. Everyone in the family will get to know about Harman’s kidnapping. Preeto will cry saying why is this happening with them. She got to meet his son after so many years but she lost him again. Angel will make an entry surprisingly. She will taunt Preeto saying you are fool that’s why you couldn’t get it that I kidnapped your son only and even threatened you. Preeto will give her hateful stare. Other side Virat and Simran will catch Arjun red handed but Heer won’t be there to witness all of that.

