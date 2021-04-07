ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Jeet to set up another trap for Saumya? – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is entertaining the audience with its exceptional storyline.

Earlier its seen how Virat insulted Heer when she cleaned his room. Virat revealed he is not old Virat anymore. He messed up everything and told Heer to clean it once again. Heer remained shocked. Virat said he wants to create hatred in Heer’s heart for him. Parmeet overheard their conversation and became satisfied with the fact that Virat finally dislikes Heer. Parmeet told Sant that she invited some guests in the party who will come up with some marriage proposals for Virat.

Other side, Simran made an entry as Saumya called her back. Mahi taunted Simran as she couldn’t digest Heer’s truth and left Rohan. Saumya took Simran’s side and praised Rohan as he accepted Simran along with her child. Everyone in the family became happy to see Simran. Preeto told to make arrangements for Simran’s godbharai.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that everyone in the house will get involved in the function. Other side, Mahi will get to know about Jeet’s true intentions. She will encourage him to kill Saumya. Later, Saumya will see Mahi and will try to make her understand that she should not hold grudges. Mahi will again blame Saumya. Later Jeet will set up new trap to harm Saumya. He will spread oil on ground. Also he will keep some sharp knives there. Saumya will dance during the occasion. Mahi will join her. Heer also will hear some humiliating comments. She will tackle them smartly.

Will Mahi help Jeet to execute his plan?

Will Saumya be able to save herself this time?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
723
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
720
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
718
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
714
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
697
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
666
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
607
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
580
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
576
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top