Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Jeet to set up another trap for Saumya? – Tellyexpress

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is entertaining the audience with its exceptional storyline.

Earlier its seen how Virat insulted Heer when she cleaned his room. Virat revealed he is not old Virat anymore. He messed up everything and told Heer to clean it once again. Heer remained shocked. Virat said he wants to create hatred in Heer’s heart for him. Parmeet overheard their conversation and became satisfied with the fact that Virat finally dislikes Heer. Parmeet told Sant that she invited some guests in the party who will come up with some marriage proposals for Virat.

Other side, Simran made an entry as Saumya called her back. Mahi taunted Simran as she couldn’t digest Heer’s truth and left Rohan. Saumya took Simran’s side and praised Rohan as he accepted Simran along with her child. Everyone in the family became happy to see Simran. Preeto told to make arrangements for Simran’s godbharai.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that everyone in the house will get involved in the function. Other side, Mahi will get to know about Jeet’s true intentions. She will encourage him to kill Saumya. Later, Saumya will see Mahi and will try to make her understand that she should not hold grudges. Mahi will again blame Saumya. Later Jeet will set up new trap to harm Saumya. He will spread oil on ground. Also he will keep some sharp knives there. Saumya will dance during the occasion. Mahi will join her. Heer also will hear some humiliating comments. She will tackle them smartly.

Will Mahi help Jeet to execute his plan?

Will Saumya be able to save herself this time?

