Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Preeto to ponder over Saumya’s claim?

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Harman finally won Saumya’s trust and Saumya kept telling him to wake up. She reminisced her moments with Harman and cried hugging him. Harman woke up and Mahi spotted them together. Preeto confronted Saumya hearing Mahi’s words. Preeto and Harak found it difficult to trust Saumya while Saumya told them to accept Harman. She said they are already late and couldn’t recognise Harman. Later Mahi called Saumya drama queen and didn’t allow her to enter the house. Saumya went to take her rightful place in the house. She gave courage to Harman as well. She took permission from Preeto to conduct DNA test of Harman. She stood by Harman saying she believes he is not lying about his existence. Preeto permitted her but on one condition that is she will cut ties with Saumya if Harman is not their son. Saumya agrees. Other Arjun with his drama convinced Simran that he cares for her daughter. Saumya and Harman recollected their memories and Saumya told about Heer to Harman how she resembles him and her behaviour is just like him. Harman and Saumya danced with each other after long. Mahi instigated Preeto against Preeto and Saumya took decision that she won’t share room with Harman until the report comes. There Virat fails to convince Heer to save Simran and Rohan’s marriage. Simran other side also agreed to marry Arjun

In the upcoming episodes Heer will catch Arjun at red handed who will try to clear his debts by meeting some goons. She will inform Virat and will tell him to meet her. There Saumya and Harak before going to sleep will give flying kisses to each other. Saumya will look happy and Harman will also expresses his love. Preeto will grow emotional seeing Harman sleeping. She will tell Harak that she has been pondering over Saumya’s claim. Saumya can’t trust anyone easily. Harak will also get Harman’s report and will give a shocking expression.

What will be written in the report of Harman?

Will Angel change the reports?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

