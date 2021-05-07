ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Preeto to trust Mahi?

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Saumya told Harman to leave the house. She told him to not manipulate her family members. Harman told Mahi to shut up as she was badmouthing Saumya. Harman said there’s no comparison between Mahi and Saumya. Saumya always wanted good for others. Saumya told Harman to not impress her with his fake concern. Other side Parmeet consoled Simran while she was upset because of Arjun’s return. Nayan and Kamini with their acting convinced Virat’s family.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Saumya will get shocked to see Harman saving her from a dangerous accident. Harman will get electrocuted and will fall unconscious. Saumya will reminisces all her memories regarding Harman. She will give him CPR. Mahi will spot them together and will instigate Preeto and Harak against Saumya saying she is shameless. Preeto will get angry and question Saumya why is she hugging a stranger. Means Mahi was right. Saumya knew this person. Saumya will reply that everyone in the family knows Harman it’s just they recognised him today. Saumya will say to Preeto that he is their son Harman. Preeto will get stunned.

Will Preeto believe in Harman?

Will Saumya defend Harman?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.

