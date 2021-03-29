Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Saumya prays for Heer – Tellyexpress

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is entertaining the audience with its exceptional storyline. Its about a struggle of a transgender, who fell in love with a man and since then they are fighting with the society to save their relationship. After Saumya, Harman’s daughter Heer is the main protagonist of the show. Previously its seen how Saumya comes back and threatens Angel. She says now she is back to protect her family.

If Angel again tries to harm her family or Heer then she will get punished badly. Angel gets shocked and sends her group away. Mallika also warns her. Angel says she won’t lose so easily. But she will again come back to take her revenge from Saumya. Saumya recalls everything after entering her house again. Preeto gets surprised as well as happy seeing her. She hugs her and says she missed her a lot. She won’t let her go now.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Heer will gain her consciousness. She will talk to the nurse. Nurse says Virat’s condition is critical. Heer blames herself for his condition. This side Preeto also shows her disappointment towards Saumya. Saumya says sorry to both Rohan and Preeto. She says I believe Heer is alive. Later Mahi challenges Saumya that Preeto will throw her out of the house. Mahi gets jealous of her. We’ll also see that Heer tries to contact her family and Saumya picks up her call.

How will Heer and Virat’s family know that Heer and Virat are alive?

What will be Heer’s reaction after seeing Saumya?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

