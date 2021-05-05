Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Saumya to accept Harman?

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Saumya is struggling to believe that one stranger who is claiming to be Harman is lying but in real he is her lost love only. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Saumya revealed Harman’s truth that was indeed shocking for Preeto and Harak. Before that Mahi accused Saumya of betraying her family members. Mahi kept blaming Saumya and told Preeto that she should trust Mahi’s words. Mahi said she saw Saumya and Harman together more than once. Preeto told Saumya why she didn’t tell that she knows Harman. Saumya assured her saying she never loved anyone except Harman ji and this imposter is claiming to be Harman ji and following her from so many days and now trying to win her family’s trust. Harman tried to convince Harak that he is not lying.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will witness high voltage drama as Harak and Preeto will say harsh things to Harman. They will refuse to accept Harman and will tell him to leave. Preeto will push him and will say she had one son who died years ago. How dare he tried to take her son’s place. Harak will also slap Harman. Harman will pack his luggage and will leave the house upset. Later he will save Saumya from a deadly accident and will injure himself in doing so. Saumya will finally realise that he is her lost love Harman ji only. She will tell him to wake up and tear drop will fall on Harman’s face. Harman will gain his consciousness and will hug Saumya. They will shed happy tears.

Will Saumya tell her family to accept Harman?

What will be Mahi’s reaction after knowing the truth?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

