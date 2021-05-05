ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Saumya to accept Harman?

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Saumya is struggling to believe that one stranger who is claiming to be Harman is lying but in real he is her lost love only. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Saumya revealed Harman’s truth that was indeed shocking for Preeto and Harak. Before that Mahi accused Saumya of betraying her family members. Mahi kept blaming Saumya and told Preeto that she should trust Mahi’s words. Mahi said she saw Saumya and Harman together more than once. Preeto told Saumya why she didn’t tell that she knows Harman. Saumya assured her saying she never loved anyone except Harman ji and this imposter is claiming to be Harman ji and following her from so many days and now trying to win her family’s trust. Harman tried to convince Harak that he is not lying.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will witness high voltage drama as Harak and Preeto will say harsh things to Harman. They will refuse to accept Harman and will tell him to leave. Preeto will push him and will say she had one son who died years ago. How dare he tried to take her son’s place. Harak will also slap Harman. Harman will pack his luggage and will leave the house upset. Later he will save Saumya from a deadly accident and will injure himself in doing so. Saumya will finally realise that he is her lost love Harman ji only. She will tell him to wake up and tear drop will fall on Harman’s face. Harman will gain his consciousness and will hug Saumya. They will shed happy tears.

Will Saumya tell her family to accept Harman?

What will be Mahi’s reaction after knowing the truth?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

23
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top