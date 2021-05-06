Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Saumya to regret for misunderstanding Harman?

Shakti Astitva ke Ahsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Saumya is struggling to believe that one stranger who is claiming to be Harman is lying but in real he is her lost love only. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Simran got shocked to see her ex boyfriend Arjun who is Kamini’s son. Virat beat him and Arjun apologised to her mother. Other side Saumya called Harman an imposter and told how he is trying to mislead her family. Harman’s parents refused to accept Harman and Mahi as usual put the blame on Saumya saying she is a liar. Harak and Preeto misbehaved with Harman and told him to leave. Harman packed his bag and went to touch his parent’s foot but they didnt give importance to him.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see a Harman will take stand for Saumya and will stop Mahi from talking ill about Saumya. Harman will say Mahi has always been selfish and Saumya lived for others. Saumya will not get convinced but she will drag Harman outside and will warn him to not come back again. Later Harman will save Saumya from an accident and he will be rendered unconscious. Saumya will finally realise that there’s only one person who can risk his life for her. That’s Harman ji. She will try to wake Harman up and both of them will hug each other after Harman gains his consciousness.

Is this a happy ending for Saumya and Harman?

Or Mahi’s evil eyes will be on them?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.