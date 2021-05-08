ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Saumya to tell Harman’s truth?

Shakti Astitva ke Ahsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Saumya told Harman to leave the house. She told him to not manipulate her family members. Harman told Mahi to shut up as she was badmouthing Saumya. Harman said there’s no comparison between Mahi and Saumya. Saumya always wanted good for others. Saumya told Harman to not impress her with his fake concern. Other side Parmeet consoled Simran while she was upset because of Arjun’s return. Nayan and Kamini with their acting convinced Virat’s family.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Saumya will try to convince Preeto and Harak that the person is not a stranger but Harman ji only. Mahi will call Saumya drama queen. Saumya will say she made a mistake by not trusting Harman before. But now she understood that only Harman can save her by risking his life. Preeto will look upset and will get inside. Mahi will stop Saumya from entering the house saying she is not welcomed anymore in the house. Saumya and Harman will feel helpless. Other side Nayan will suggest Arjun to play the same game with Simran which she is playing with Virat. Arjun will start his drama and Simran will fall into his trap and will permit him to meet his daughter. Virat won’t be able to stop Simran.

Will Harman and Saumya leave their house?

Will Preeto and Harak accept Harman?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.

