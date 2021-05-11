Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Simran to divorce Rohan?

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Harman finally won Saumya’s trust and Saumya kept telling him to wake up. She reminisced her moments with Harman and cried hugging him. Harman woke up and Mahi spotted them together. Preeto confronted Saumya hearing Mahi’s words. Preeto and Harak found it difficult to trust Saumya while Saumya told them to accept Harman. She said they are already late and couldn’t recognise Harman. Later Mahi called Saumya drama queen and didn’t allow her to enter the house. Saumya went to take her rightful place in the house. She gave courage to Harman as well. She took permission from Preeto to conduct DNA test of Harman. She stood by Harman saying she believes he is not lying about his existence. Preeto permitted her but on one condition that is she will cut ties with Saumya if Harman is not their son. Saumya agrees. Other Arjun with his drama convinced Simran that he cares for her daughter.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Saumya and Harman will spend some quality time together. Saumya will apply lep on Harman’s leg and he will tell her how much he missed her. They will also dance together. Other side Heer will call Virat liar and she will refuse to come back. Virat will say its about her sister’s life. He won’t compromise with that. Simran will shockingly tell Rohan that she is going to divorce him after getting tired of all his accusations. Afterwards Mahi will try to manipulate Preeto against Saumya but Saumya will tell her that I will stay away from Harman until the DNA report comes.

Will Mahi ask for her right that she is Harman’s legal wife?

Will Heer come back to sort out problems between Rohan and Simran?

