LATEST

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Harman to remarry Saumya?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Harman to remarry Saumya?

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours TV present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki by no means fails to provide vital message to the viewers via its distinctive storyline. Saumya is again once more within the present. Harman additionally marked his entry in yesterday’s episode however on account of his completely different face Saumya is unable to recognise him.

Earlier its seen Saumya went to that place the place Harman made quite a lot of preparations for her. Harman reminded Saumya of previous incidents. Saumya hugged him after which when she noticed Harman she obtained shocked. She tried to slap him as properly however Harman advised her to comprehend his contact. Saumya warned him as she felt a stranger crossed his limits. She refused to hearken to Harman when he was about to inform how he obtained saved.

Later, Heer obtained disheartened to see Nayan and Virat collectively. Virat knowingly began flirting with Nayan to make Heer jealous. He even requested Heer to click on an image of Nayan and him. Heer didn’t present her ache. Nayan revealed that she likes gardening.

Nevertheless, Mahi doubted Saumya seeing her bizarre behaviour. Different facet Harman promised Saumya that he’ll show what he stated. Saumya even advised Harman to keep away from her household.

Within the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Harman will attempt to apply vermilion on Saumya’s hairline. Saumya will get irked and can throw the vermilion field. Saumya will ask Harman who despatched him right here? Harman reveals he’s right here for his love. He’ll get Saumya again. Saumya received’t consider him. She is going to ask him about his actual identification.

Will Harman be capable to show himself?

Will Saumya take some critical step to get rid off Harman whom she considers a stranger?

All questions shall be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what is going to occur subsequent preserve watching the present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For extra such information and updates keep tuned to this house.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top