Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Harman to remarry Saumya?

Colours TV present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki by no means fails to provide vital message to the viewers via its distinctive storyline. Saumya is again once more within the present. Harman additionally marked his entry in yesterday’s episode however on account of his completely different face Saumya is unable to recognise him.

Earlier its seen Saumya went to that place the place Harman made quite a lot of preparations for her. Harman reminded Saumya of previous incidents. Saumya hugged him after which when she noticed Harman she obtained shocked. She tried to slap him as properly however Harman advised her to comprehend his contact. Saumya warned him as she felt a stranger crossed his limits. She refused to hearken to Harman when he was about to inform how he obtained saved.

Later, Heer obtained disheartened to see Nayan and Virat collectively. Virat knowingly began flirting with Nayan to make Heer jealous. He even requested Heer to click on an image of Nayan and him. Heer didn’t present her ache. Nayan revealed that she likes gardening.

Nevertheless, Mahi doubted Saumya seeing her bizarre behaviour. Different facet Harman promised Saumya that he’ll show what he stated. Saumya even advised Harman to keep away from her household.

Within the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Harman will attempt to apply vermilion on Saumya’s hairline. Saumya will get irked and can throw the vermilion field. Saumya will ask Harman who despatched him right here? Harman reveals he’s right here for his love. He’ll get Saumya again. Saumya received’t consider him. She is going to ask him about his actual identification.

Will Harman be capable to show himself?

Will Saumya take some critical step to get rid off Harman whom she considers a stranger?

All questions shall be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what is going to occur subsequent preserve watching the present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

