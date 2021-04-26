ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Mahi to doubt Harman and Saumya?

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Mahi to doubt Harman and Saumya?

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki by no means fails to offer necessary message to the viewers via its distinctive storyline. Saumya is again once more within the present. Harman’s entry and his unrecognisable face just isn’t letting Saumya consider that he’s her Harman solely. It will be attention-grabbing to observe what occurred to Harman beforehand.

Earlier its seen how Harman took care of Saumya whereas she was feeling ache in her leg. He gave her therapeutic massage in addition to Kaadha. Saumya stored denying the truth that Harman is telling fact. Later Harman made meals for him and Saumya. Saumya ate it in Harman’s absence although she refused to eat it in his presence. Saumya laughed at Harman after seeing he’s afraid of cats.

Harman advised Saumya that he shall be again quickly although he’s leaving now. Afterwards Saumya acquired shock on seeing Harman again within the farmhouse after making one other excuse. Preeto and Harak allowed him to remain there for seven days.

Within the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Harman will reveal his actual title and Preeto and Harak will get shocked to know that. Saumya will get livid with Harman and can say that he shouldn’t have mentioned that to her household. Harman shall be adamant. When Saumya will attempt to depart she is going to get shocked to see Mahi there. Mahi will doubt each of them. Saumya and Harman will divert the subject however Mahi will taunt Harman saying coincidences are fairly pure for him thats why he roams round Saumya on a regular basis.

Will Mahi get to find out about Harman’s true id?

Will Harak and Preeto recognise their son?

All questions shall be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what’s going to occur subsequent preserve watching the present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For extra such information and updates keep tuned to this area.

