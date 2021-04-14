LATEST

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Saumya to get a huge shock!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Saumya to get a huge shock!

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki by no means fails to present necessary message to the viewers by its distinctive storyline. Saumya is again once more within the present. Harman additionally marked his entry in yesterday’s episode however on account of his totally different face Saumya is unable to acknowledge him.

Earlier its seen Virat beat the goons and saved Heer. One goon held Virat at gunpoint however Heer got here in between to avoid wasting him. Later, she tried to persuade for second marriage. Heer instructed Virat to not dream of residing a cheerful life with Heer. Heer stated that she doesn’t wish to say the identical issues repeatedly. Virat mustn’t damage his mother and father. Virat then agreed to marry the lady Parmeet selected for him. Heer obtained disheartened.

Different facet, Saumya warned Harman that he gained’t present his face once more to her. Harman prayed to Matarani saying he desires to show that he’s solely Saumya’s Harman. Saumya saved recalling Harman’s act of saving her. She then regarded on the moon and began lacking Harman. Saumya obtained a name after which Harman instructed Saumya to fulfill him in that place the place Saumya visits. Saumya didn’t get the actual fact how does that stranger know concerning the particular place. Harman determined that he’ll meet Saumya and clarify all the pieces to her what occurred to him prior to now.

Within the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Saumya can be overjoyed seeing all of the decorations across the place. The arrange will look lovely. Saumya’s wait will lastly finish however later she is going to notice that it’s not that particular person she is in search of. Harman will begin taking part in the dhol. Saumya will rise up near him and can get shocked to see the identical stranger. Her second will get ruined.

Will Saumya go away the place directly?

Will Harman inform about his previous to Saumya?

All questions can be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what’s going to occur subsequent maintain watching the present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For extra such information and updates keep tuned to this area.

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
9
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
9
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top