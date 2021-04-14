Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Saumya to get a huge shock!

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki by no means fails to present necessary message to the viewers by its distinctive storyline. Saumya is again once more within the present. Harman additionally marked his entry in yesterday’s episode however on account of his totally different face Saumya is unable to acknowledge him.

Earlier its seen Virat beat the goons and saved Heer. One goon held Virat at gunpoint however Heer got here in between to avoid wasting him. Later, she tried to persuade for second marriage. Heer instructed Virat to not dream of residing a cheerful life with Heer. Heer stated that she doesn’t wish to say the identical issues repeatedly. Virat mustn’t damage his mother and father. Virat then agreed to marry the lady Parmeet selected for him. Heer obtained disheartened.

Different facet, Saumya warned Harman that he gained’t present his face once more to her. Harman prayed to Matarani saying he desires to show that he’s solely Saumya’s Harman. Saumya saved recalling Harman’s act of saving her. She then regarded on the moon and began lacking Harman. Saumya obtained a name after which Harman instructed Saumya to fulfill him in that place the place Saumya visits. Saumya didn’t get the actual fact how does that stranger know concerning the particular place. Harman determined that he’ll meet Saumya and clarify all the pieces to her what occurred to him prior to now.

Within the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Saumya can be overjoyed seeing all of the decorations across the place. The arrange will look lovely. Saumya’s wait will lastly finish however later she is going to notice that it’s not that particular person she is in search of. Harman will begin taking part in the dhol. Saumya will rise up near him and can get shocked to see the identical stranger. Her second will get ruined.

Will Saumya go away the place directly?

Will Harman inform about his previous to Saumya?

