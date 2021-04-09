Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Saumya to get a surprise!

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is entertaining the audience with its exceptional storyline. The love saga of Harman and Saumya is now going to bring some twists in the show. Heer and Saumya will also come face to face.

Earlier its seen how Virat told Heer to choose girl for him and Heer denied to take part in this drama. Virat forced her to do it as he is the boss. He also said Heer knows him from so many years so she can decide which girl will be best for Virat. Heer gave one task to the girls Virat selected and the girls miserably failed doing the task. Heer rejected them saying they are doing time pass just how Virat is doing the same thing. Parmeet tried to slap Heer but couldn’t do so. Other side, Simran wished to get Saumya’s blessings for her child but Mahi said Saumya’s presence will bring bad omen to the child. Jeet took Mahi’s help to execute his plan for killing Saumya.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Heer and Saumya will get ready to go to Matarani temple for Navratri. Heer will say that she wants to pray for Virat and her family. Heer will think her wishes will get fulfilled as Navratri arrives. Saumya will decorate the puja Thali to go to temple. She will have another plan as well. Jeet will take the advantage and will try to harm Saumya at the temple. One surprise awaits for Saumya and Heer both. Viewers will get to know about it soon. One mysterious person will enter in the show.

Will that mysterious person be Saumya’s saviour?

Will Saumya catch Jeet red handed?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.