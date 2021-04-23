Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Saumya to misunderstand Harman again?

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours TV present Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki by no means fails to offer essential message to the viewers by its distinctive storyline. Saumya is again once more within the present. Harman’s entry and his unrecognisable face isn’t letting Saumya consider that he’s her Harman solely. It could be attention-grabbing to look at what occurred to Harman beforehand.

Earlier its seen how Virat didn’t disclose Heer’s planning in entrance of Parmeet. As he can’t see Heer in ache. However he introduced his engagement with Nayan abruptly. Heer tried to make him perceive that Nayan solely cares for cash. However Virat hit again saying Heer doesn’t have anywhere in his life. He mentioned he already moved on and advised Heer to do the identical and he or she ought to steer clear of Nayan and Kamini.

Different aspect, Saumya met Harman to ask him for household dinner. Harman bought a pleasing shock and he additionally mentioned he desires to spend an entire day with Saumya to show his innocence. He cunningly satisfied Saumya saying he received’t reveal something to his household if she agrees to go along with him.

Within the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Harman will take Saumya to his physician’s home. Harman will discuss some reviews and data which may show he’s trustworthy. However a surprising twist will change every little thing. Saumya is not going to belief Harman and can doubt his intentions saying he’s grasping for cash. Saumya will say his tips received’t work as she is aware of her Harman ji effectively and can inform that Harman ji by no means betrayed her. Later, Harman and Saumya will attain one farmhouse for some motive.

Why Harman couldn’t show his honesty?

What new twist will come our means?

