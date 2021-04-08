ENTERTAINMENT

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Saumya to perform the rituals of Simran’s baby shower ceremony?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Saumya to perform the rituals of Simran's baby shower ceremony?

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is entertaining the audience with its exceptional storyline. Earlier its seen how Virat danced with girls in the party to show off. Heer chose to ignore him but Virat kept telling her to serve drinks and water. Saumya caught Mahi coming out of Jeet’s room. Mahi got to know that Jeet is here to execute murder plan of Saumya. She encouraged Jeet to go for it.

Later Mahi taunted Saumya as well. Saumya brought Simran and Rohan together and Rohan also accepted Simran once again. Preeto thanked Mallika for bringing Saumya back in the house. Preeto told everyone to prepare for Simran’s baby shower ceremony. Other side, Heer was shamed by the guests of Parmeet in the party. Heer tackled them in a well manner.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Saumya will be seen performing on Simran’s Godbharai. Mahi will join her. She will try to dance better than Saumya. Other side Jeet will be prepared with his plan to harm Saumya. He will be waiting for the right time to execute his plan.

Saumya will enjoy and will be unaware of the upcoming danger. Jeet will put some knives in a glass and pour oil on the ground. There, Virat will insist Heer to choose life partner for him. Heer will get shocked to know that. But she will finally agree and will judge the girls Virat selected. Later, Parmeet will get angry and she will try to slap Heer for her misbehavior with the guests.

What will Jeet plan to do to kill Saumya?

Will Parmeet fire Heer from the house manager’s job?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
750
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
750
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
748
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
724
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
720
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
642
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
605
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
600
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top