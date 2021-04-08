Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Saumya to perform the rituals of Simran’s baby shower ceremony?

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is entertaining the audience with its exceptional storyline. Earlier its seen how Virat danced with girls in the party to show off. Heer chose to ignore him but Virat kept telling her to serve drinks and water. Saumya caught Mahi coming out of Jeet’s room. Mahi got to know that Jeet is here to execute murder plan of Saumya. She encouraged Jeet to go for it.

Later Mahi taunted Saumya as well. Saumya brought Simran and Rohan together and Rohan also accepted Simran once again. Preeto thanked Mallika for bringing Saumya back in the house. Preeto told everyone to prepare for Simran’s baby shower ceremony. Other side, Heer was shamed by the guests of Parmeet in the party. Heer tackled them in a well manner.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Saumya will be seen performing on Simran’s Godbharai. Mahi will join her. She will try to dance better than Saumya. Other side Jeet will be prepared with his plan to harm Saumya. He will be waiting for the right time to execute his plan.

Saumya will enjoy and will be unaware of the upcoming danger. Jeet will put some knives in a glass and pour oil on the ground. There, Virat will insist Heer to choose life partner for him. Heer will get shocked to know that. But she will finally agree and will judge the girls Virat selected. Later, Parmeet will get angry and she will try to slap Heer for her misbehavior with the guests.

What will Jeet plan to do to kill Saumya?

Will Parmeet fire Heer from the house manager’s job?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

For more such news and updates stay tuned to this space.