Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Virat to get caught by Angel?

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji.

Now Angel has kidnapped Saumya, Harman along with Heer. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Vriat got Heer’s earring and he understood that Heer got kidnapped. He told Simran to keep eyes on Daljeet as he is in Angel’s team. Angel met Daljeet to get her fake passport.

Angel tortured Viran and she was about to shoot him but Preeto came and threw money at her face. Preeto talked to Harman and apologised to him for not recognising him earlier. Simran got shocked to see Daljeet taking fake passport from someone for Angel. She called Virat but because of Angel’s presence Virat couldn’t pick up the call.

There Virat put efforts to free Preeto’s family. He came in disguise of a goon and somehow convinced Angel to give medication to Viran. He manipulated other goons so that they also support him. Simran other side put cloth in the silencer to stop Daljeet but in vain.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Police will arrive in Preeto’s house. Harak will come up with a plan to outsmart the police who will sneak into Preeto’s house to search for Angel.

Preeto and Harak will handle the situation. Later Angel will tell Virat to buy medicines for Viran. Daljeet will catch Simran and will ask if Virat told her to spy on him or not. Simran will start running.

Other side Virat’s face cover will about to get removed because of Angel but Virat will cover his face again.

Will Angel understand Virat’s cunningness?

Will Virat save Simran from Daljeet?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

