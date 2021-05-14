Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Virat to help Preeto?

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Harman and Saumya danced with each other after long. Mahi instigated Preeto against Saumya and Saumya took decision that she won’t share room with Harman until the report comes. There Virat failed to convince Heer to save Simran and Rohan’s marriage. Simran other side also agreed to marry Arjun. Saumya and Harman shared a cute moment together before going to sleep. Preeto grew hopeful thinking that can be her son as Saumya can’t trust a wrong person. Harak told her to wait for the DNA report. Heer called Virat for a meet up to expose Arjun. Harak and Preeto finally got to know that Harman is their real son. They got emotional outburst. Simran and Virat finally found out about Arjun’s truth when he was talking about trapping Simran and getting jackpot. Virat beat him. Simran realised that she was going to make a huge mistake by divorcing Rohan. There Preeto got to know about Harman and Saumya ‘s kidnapping. Angel entered with her goons to threaten Preeto and her family. She also revealed that no jail can lock her.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Harak will try to hold Angel at gun point but in vain. Angel will tell Preeto to arrange fifty lakhs for her. She will take shelter in Preeto’s house for 48 hours. Preeto will get to know that Saumya is with Harman. Preeto will warn Angel but Angel suddenly will press the trigger and Viran will get shot. Preeto will get stunned to see that. Later Preeto will seek help from DSP Sant. She will return back seeing Daljeet. Virat will stop Preeto and will promise her that he will help her in sending Angel to jail again. Preeto will bless him.

