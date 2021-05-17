Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Virat to manipulate Angel’s goons?

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show.

Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Angel entered with her goons to threaten Preeto and her family using Saumya, Heer and Harman’s kidnapping. She also revealed that no jail can lock her. Angel told Preeto to give her 50 lakhs and Angel chose Preeto’s house as hideout before escaping.

Virat also got shot by Angel. Preeto went to Sant’s house to seek help but seeing Daljeet she returned back. Virat stopped her and got to know about Angel’s return. He promised Preeto to help her out. Other side Heer also couldnt meet Virat and Simran.

Virat wondered why she didn’t come? Later he got her earring and he understood that Heer got kidnapped. He told Simran to keep eyes on Daljeet as he is in Angel’s team. Angel met Daljeet to get her fake passport. Angel tortured Viran and she was about to shoot him but Preeto came and threw money at her face.

Preeto talked to Harman and apologised to him for not recognising him earlier.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Virat will enter Preeto’s house in disguise of a goon. He will manipulate other goons so that they start questioning Angel. Angel won’t let Viran go to hospital. Rather she will lock everyone in the room.

Virat will meet Harak and others in the room. He will inform them about Heer’s kidnapping. Preeto and Harak will get shock. There Daljeet will promise Angel to give her fake passport.

Simran will see Daljeet taking fake passport from someone. She will try to inform Virat.

Will Virat be able to find Heer?

Will Angel escape?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next keep watching the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

