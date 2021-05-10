Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Will Saumya and Harman get their rights?

Shakti Astitva ke Ahsaas ki Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki never fails to give important message to the audience through its unique storyline. Saumya is back again in the show. Currently Harman won Saumya’s trust after risking his life. Saumya finally accepted that he is Harman ji. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds further.

Earlier its seen how Harman finally won Saumya’s trust and Saumya kept telling him to wake up. She reminisced her moments with Harman and cried hugging him. Harman woke up and Mahi spotted them together. Preeto confronted Saumya hearing Mahi’s words. Preeto and Harak found it difficult to trust Saumya while Saumya told them to accept Harman. She said they are already late and couldn’t recognise Harman. Later Mahi called Saumya drama queen and didn’t allow her to enter the house. Harman felt helpless.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Saumya will make up his mind to prove that Harman is telling the truth. She will request her family to conduct a DNA test. Preeto will give her permission but on one condition that is if Saumya fails to prove Harman’s honesty Preeto will cut all ties with her. Doctor will take samples of Preeto and Harman. Other side Virat will contact Heer to take help from her but Heer will refuse to come back saying she won’t believe in his lies about Rohan. Arjun will also succeed in his plan to trap Simran by showing fake concern to his daughter.

Will Mahi misplace the DNA reports to prove Saumya liar?

Will Heer come to Virat again?

All questions will be answered in upcoming episodes.

